Inès de la Fressange: Accomplice outing with her companion Denis Olivennes for Aline

The VIPs had an appointment in the capital, Monday, October 25, to discover Aline : true / false biopic signed Valérie Lemercier on the life of Céline Dion. Among the personalities invited to the event, it was necessary to count on the presence of Inès de la Fressange.

The former model, journalist and designer posed on the red carpet, smiling broadly and dressed all in black. And she had not come alone … Indeed, Inès de la Fressange (64 years old) was accompanied by her companion Denis Olivennes (61 years old), businessman today at the head of the newspaper Release. The couple obviously had a great time, the businessman posting on his Twitter account a video taken at the end of the screening, while the tube resounded I’m alive in the mouth of Victoria Sio – who manages the sung parts of the film -, on stage with the members of the cast.





“Last night, public premiere of Aline by Valérie Lemercier, inspired by the life of Céline Dion. Enthusiastic welcome at the crowded Grand Rex. It’s funny, joyful, touching, extraordinary. Mega feel good movie! And the performance of Valérie Lemercier is exceptional“, wrote Denis Olivennes. For her part, Inès de la Fressange shared a photo taken at the Grand Rex in the story of her Instagram account and rewarded Valérie Lemercier with a “well done !which says a lot about his appreciation of the film.