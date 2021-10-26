Infirmary: Objective Leipzig for Marco Verratti

For the return match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday 3 November, PSG hope to count on Marco Verratti, who was hit in the hip during the Classic against OM this Sunday (0-0). The midfielder will have time to recover, he who is suspended against Lille.

This Sunday evening, Marco Verratti greatly worried PSG fans. Just before half-time in the Classic against OM at the Stade Vélodrome, the Italian came out with an injury after a blow received from Mattéo Guendouzi to the hip. The pain being too intense, the PSG player was unable to continue the match and was forced to give way to Idrissa Gueye. Returning about a month ago from a knee injury, Marco Verratti could therefore again miss a few games with the capital club, even if the club has not yet officially communicated on the player’s injury.





Concern is reportedly reigning over the midfielder ahead of the second leg against RB Leipzig on Wednesday 3 November. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old will be entitled to a little extra time to try to fully recover. Indeed, Marco Verratti would still have missed the reception of LOSC this Friday, injury or not. The Italian is suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards in Ligue 1 after the one received in the victory against Angers (2-1).

With that little extra recovery period, the midfielder might have a small chance of being back in the squad for the Champions League in time, especially since he only has one goal in mind. : be restored for the match against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. According to Le Parisien, Marco Verratti should multiply the treatment sessions in order to be 100% for the trip to Germany. For the moment, it is still a little early to say whether, yes or no, the PSG player will be present in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on November 3, that is to say in a little over a week.