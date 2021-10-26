Inflation allowance: calendar, 13th month, multiple payments … Everything you need to know about this € 100 bonus

the essential

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday, October 21 the establishment of an “inflation compensation” to cope with rising energy prices. Who is concerned ? When and how will it be paid? La Dépêche du Midi takes stock of this aid.

Faced with the increase in prices, in particular those of fuels, electricity and gas, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday, October 21 the payment of exceptional assistance to the most modest households.

What will be the amount of this inflation compensation?

This premium, tax-free and without charges, amounts to 100 euros per person. This sum was calculated at Bercy to cover the increase in fuel expenses since the summer. For a person traveling 14,000 km per year on average, the increase in fuel costs is 80 euros. By amounting to 100 euros, the government therefore considers responding to this increase.

Who is concerned ?

The inflation allowance concerns all French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month (before the withholding tax), ie some 38 million people. This aid concerns employees, the self-employed, job seekers, retirees (ceiling of 1943 euros per month), recipients of Active Solidarity Income (RSA), apprentices and students (including scholarship holders), provided that the latter are fiscally independent from their parents. A scenario that would represent two thirds of students, according to Gabriel Attal, the spokesman for the government, interviewed Friday, October 22 on France 2.

Are the 13th month and premiums taken into account in the calculation?

It is the salary in force at the time of the announcement of the measure that will be taken into account, namely the salary for October, said Matignon to France Télévisions. No risk, therefore, that a thirteenth month or an end-of-year bonus will prevent some beneficiaries from receiving this allowance.

Is the premium individual?

The inflation allowance is paid on an individual basis. If within the same household, two members have two salaries below 2,000 euros net per month, they will both receive 100 euros in premium.

“This threshold of 2,000 euros which was decided, per person and not at the scale of the tax household, makes it possible to cover more than half of working people and 70% of retirees”, detailed Gabriel Attal at the microphone of France 2.

How and when will it be paid?

This bonus will be paid between December and February depending on the profiles of the beneficiaries. The French “will have nothing to do, it will be automatic”, explained Jean Castex.

The assistance will first be paid to employees, by their employer, from December. For civil service employees, this will be done in January 2022. For the self-employed (aid paid by Urssaf), retirees (pension funds) and job seekers (Pôle emploi), the payment will be made in next february.

Why do some people risk receiving this allowance several times?

Certain households could be brought to receive this exceptional assistance several times. First, those who have several employers. Several companies can in fact pay this amount to one and the same employee. The same goes for an asset that is both independent and salaried. The beneficiary could thus receive 100 euros from Urssaf (if he meets the eligibility criteria requested) and 100 euros from his employer. The problem would finally be the same for a retired person who has a job.

Asked about this by BFMTV, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance assumes on this subject a “side effect” that it will undoubtedly be difficult to avoid. According to Bercy, to avoid this trap, it would have been necessary to set up a “more complex” device.