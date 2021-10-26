INFO F3. ArcelorMittal: shutdowns of several steel production lines in Florange due to the semiconductor crisis

The inauguration with great fanfare took place barely a month ago, yet Galsa2 will shut down on November 1, 2021. ArcelorMittal’s new galvanizing line in Florange had been operational since spring 2020. This investment of 89 million euros has gradually increased, helped by the post-Covid recovery. Today it runs in five shifts, continuously: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. But the current shortage of semiconductors, these components essential to the functioning of electronic devices, has hit the group’s showcase hard. steel industry in the Fensch valley: the two galvanizing lines at the Florange site will be shut down in November.

“During the last economic and social council on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the management had raised the possibility of temporarily shutting down the lines due to the drop in orders from the automotive industry, but apparently the situation has deteriorated very quickly since“specifies Jérôme Baron, CFDT delegate (majority).

Florange’s two galvanizing lines supply automobile manufacturers with steel coils coated with an aluminum and silicon sheet, which guarantees them protection against corrosion and better mechanical properties. This steel constitutes the bodywork but also a part of the chassis of automobiles. Unable to supply themselves with semiconductors, most of the major manufacturers shut down their lines.

Consequence: fewer orders of steel for the steel industry and stocks that remain in the parks. “The load drop should be around 40%“believes Lionel Burriello, secretary general CGT ArcerlorMittal Florange.”It is a rather unpleasant scenario for Mittal and the large groups, which will end up with stock on their hands, and prices which will fall. But Mittal, more than all, is keen to maintain its prices at all costs, even if it means closing facilities and reducing production, as we saw during the last steel crisis ten years ago.“explains a good connoisseur of the sector.





In Florange, the social impact should remain measured initially: “management assured us that it would not have recourse to partial unemployment before the first quarter of 2022“according to the CFDT, which adds”that she will be attentive to maintaining the salary during this period“.

According to our information, the local management will ask the employees of the lines affected by the stoppages to take all their annual leave and their RTT before the end of the year.

The majority union and the CGT are also asking that the maintenance traditionally scheduled at the end of the year start as soon as the tools are stopped, “and that the investments for which the budgets have been voted be implemented quickly, so as to be able to restart the installations under the best conditions“According to Lionel Burriello. Yes but when? Radio silence from the ArcelorMittal group for the moment.

Florange too dependent on the automobile? Rolling for the automotive sector represents a large part of ArcelorMittal’s profits in Florange. Its Usibor® process ensures good margins. The facilities in the Fensch Valley also supply packaging sheets for industry and the food industry. For the latter, the packaging, the lines are running at full load, and should make it possible to cushion the shutdown of the other lines: “if the end of galvanization continues beyond 2021, we will ask that the employees of the affected lines can, on a voluntary basis, go and strengthen the packaging teams“says Jérôme Baron.”Our central management says it wants more customers in the industry to compensate but it does not happen like that! You still have to find them …“Lionel Burriello groans,”we already know that the first quarter of 2022 will be complicated“.