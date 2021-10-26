More

    Intel Alder Lake mobile: a first benchmark places it ahead of Apple’s M1 Max

    Technology


    2

    Mobile versions of Intel Alder Lake CPUs (Core 12th gen.) Are appearing on the GeekBench 5 benchmark. The Core i9-12900HK stands out with scores higher than the M1 Max from Apple Silicon and is far ahead of the Ryzen 9 AMD 5900HX.

    Apple MacBook Pro 14 2021 (M1 Pro 8/14)

    Introductory price 2249 €


    Apple MacBook Pro 14 2021 (M1 Pro 8/14)

    • AmazonAmazon

      2,249.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      2,249.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      2,249.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      2,249.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      2,249.99

    • LDLCLDLC

      2,258.94

    • AmazonAmazon

      2,249.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      2,249.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      2,249.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      2,249.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      2,249.99

    • LDLCLDLC

      2,258.94

    • AmazonAmazon

      2,749.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      2,749.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      2,749.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      2,749.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      2,749.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      2,749.99

    How the price table works


    Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 (M1 Max 10/32)


    Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 (M1 Max 10/32)

    • All
    • Space grey
    • Money
    • All
    • Space grey
    • Money
    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      3,849.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      3,849.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      3,849.99

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      3,849.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      3,849.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      3,849.99

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      3,849.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      3,849.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      3,849.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      3,849.99

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      3,849.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      3,849.99

    How the price table works

    The so-called “Core 12th Generation” Intel Alder Lake processors will be released early next month in their desktop version. However, the mobile version for the laptop PC had not let anything leak and was not expected until CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

    It was without counting on the usual leaks of the various benchmarks having a more or less accessible database. Thus Wccftech unearthed in the GeekBench 5 database, the result of a certain Intel Core i9-12900HK processor. The latter therefore seems to be the spearhead processor of the mobile range of Alder Lake mobile processors if we refer to the previous rules for naming processors at Intel. The Core i9-12900HK would therefore succeed the Core i9-11980HK that we tested some time ago.

    Single-core performance in GeekBench 5.4.1. © Digital

    Single-core performance in GeekBench 5.4.1. © Digital

    Multi-core performance in GeekBench 5.4.1. © Digital

    Multi-core performance in GeekBench 5.4.1. © Digital

    By using all the processor cores, the Alder Lake architecture in its mobile version still keeps Apple’s M1 Max within reach with 13,256 points against 12,753. These two processors are also far ahead of the Core i9-11980HK MSI Z16 Creator and AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX with 9260 and 7723 points respectively. Scores which demonstrate the good performance of the Intel chip, but which remain to be put into perspective since the processors of the blues have always performed very well in this benchmark.

    If the scores obtained by the Intel Core i9-12900HK prove to be correct, it promises great things for the mobile version of Alder Lake. There remains one unknown, however, the power consumption. On this point, the ARM architecture used by Apple should largely keep the palm of efficiency over the x86 architecture still used by Intel. And this point has an even more capital importance on laptops by playing at the same time on the noise of the cooling system, the thickness of the products and, obviously, their autonomy.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFormula 1 | Red Bull deems Mercedes F1 rear suspension legal
    Next article“Forget me”: Wejdene ready to end her career with her loss at Dancing with the Stars?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC