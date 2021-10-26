Intel Alder Lake mobile: a first benchmark places it ahead of Apple’s M1 Max

2

Mobile versions of Intel Alder Lake CPUs (Core 12th gen.) Are appearing on the GeekBench 5 benchmark. The Core i9-12900HK stands out with scores higher than the M1 Max from Apple Silicon and is far ahead of the Ryzen 9 AMD 5900HX.

The so-called “Core 12th Generation” Intel Alder Lake processors will be released early next month in their desktop version. However, the mobile version for the laptop PC had not let anything leak and was not expected until CES 2022 in Las Vegas. It was without counting on the usual leaks of the various benchmarks having a more or less accessible database. Thus Wccftech unearthed in the GeekBench 5 database, the result of a certain Intel Core i9-12900HK processor. The latter therefore seems to be the spearhead processor of the mobile range of Alder Lake mobile processors if we refer to the previous rules for naming processors at Intel. The Core i9-12900HK would therefore succeed the Core i9-11980HK that we tested some time ago.

Single-core performance in GeekBench 5.4.1. © Digital

Multi-core performance in GeekBench 5.4.1. © Digital