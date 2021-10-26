Intel Alder Lake mobile: a first benchmark places it ahead of Apple’s M1 Max

2
Mobile versions of Intel Alder Lake CPUs (Core 12th gen.) Are appearing on the GeekBench 5 benchmark. The Core i9-12900HK stands out with scores higher than the M1 Max from Apple Silicon and is far ahead of the Ryzen 9 AMD 5900HX.
The so-called “Core 12th Generation” Intel Alder Lake processors will be released early next month in their desktop version. However, the mobile version for the laptop PC had not let anything leak and was not expected until CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
It was without counting on the usual leaks of the various benchmarks having a more or less accessible database. Thus Wccftech unearthed in the GeekBench 5 database, the result of a certain Intel Core i9-12900HK processor. The latter therefore seems to be the spearhead processor of the mobile range of Alder Lake mobile processors if we refer to the previous rules for naming processors at Intel. The Core i9-12900HK would therefore succeed the Core i9-11980HK that we tested some time ago.
By using all the processor cores, the Alder Lake architecture in its mobile version still keeps Apple’s M1 Max within reach with 13,256 points against 12,753. These two processors are also far ahead of the Core i9-11980HK MSI Z16 Creator and AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX with 9260 and 7723 points respectively. Scores which demonstrate the good performance of the Intel chip, but which remain to be put into perspective since the processors of the blues have always performed very well in this benchmark.
If the scores obtained by the Intel Core i9-12900HK prove to be correct, it promises great things for the mobile version of Alder Lake. There remains one unknown, however, the power consumption. On this point, the ARM architecture used by Apple should largely keep the palm of efficiency over the x86 architecture still used by Intel. And this point has an even more capital importance on laptops by playing at the same time on the noise of the cooling system, the thickness of the products and, obviously, their autonomy.