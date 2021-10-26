International concerns and condemnations after the coup in Sudan

Protests in the streets of Khartoum, October 25, 2021. – / AFP

The ongoing coup in Sudan is causing great concern around the world. Many international voices condemned, Monday, October 25, the arrest by the army of civilian leaders.

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres denounced “The current military coup” and demanded the release “Immediate” Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. “We must ensure full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the political transition obtained with a hard fight”, he added on Twitter.

I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately

The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency closed-door meeting on Tuesday afternoon, diplomats told Agence France-Presse (AFP). This session was demanded by six Western countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, the United States, Estonia and France, said these sources.

Council members are considering asking their partners to adopt a joint statement. However, this would not go so far as to condemn the coup, as Antonio Guterres firmly did, but would limit itself to evoking the concern of the Security Council. The goal is to have the support of all members of the Council, told AFP a diplomat, but it is not sure that Russia and China approve.

“Unacceptable” arrest

The United States, whose envoy for the Horn of Africa was still in the office of the Sudanese prime minister the day before, said “Deeply worried”, warning that “Any change in the transitional government endangered American aid”.

“We totally reject the dissolution of the transitional civilian government and its institutions and call for their immediate reestablishment”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday evening. “The arrest of Prime Minister Hamdok and other civilian leaders is unacceptable. The military forces must guarantee their safety and release them immediately ”, he added.

“In the light of these developments, the United States suspends” assistance of 700 million dollars (603 million euros) devoted to the democratic transition, also indicated Mr. Blinken.





The European Commission for its part called for the ” quick release “ Sudanese civilian leaders and “That the means of communication are not hampered to allow reaching those who need it”, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, calling on the international community to “Put the Sudanese transition back on track”. Reaffirming the “Strong support [de l’Union européenne] to the transition process ”, European Council President Charles Michel, urged “All parties to ensure the integrity of the Prime Minister and civilian officials” Sudanese.

Germany likewise urged the pursuit of a “Peaceful political transition to democracy”, according to a statement from Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who called for a “Dialogue” between politicians.

“I express our support for the Sudanese transitional government and call for the immediate release and respect for the integrity of the prime minister and civilian leaders”, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, “Learned with deep dismay the serious development of the situation in Sudan”, according to a statement from the Pan-African organization. He calls for “The immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and soldiers”.

“Failed policy”

Rejecting her too “Any attempt at unconstitutional change of government”, South Africa, through its foreign ministry, called for “Immediate and unconditional release” politicians arrested by the security forces.

The Arab League for its part urged dialogue, expressing its “Deep concern” and calling “All the parts to be respected” the transitional power-sharing agreement established in 2019 after the overthrow of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir, in a statement citing its secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

For Russia, on the other hand, this putsch is “The logical result of a failed policy which has been carried out over the past two years”. “The transitional authorities and their foreign sponsors in practice mocked the despair and the pitiful situation of the majority of the population”the Russian Foreign Ministry added in a statement.

“Extensive foreign interference in the internal affairs of the republic has resulted in the loss of confidence of the citizens of Sudan in the transitional authorities (…), causing general instability in the country ”, he wrote again.