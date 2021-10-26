INTERVIEW. “Vaccination against influenza can relaunch the 3rd dose” hopes Vincent Bounes, the medical manager of the Toulouse vaccinodrome

the essential

This weekend, the Toulouse vaccinodrome closed its doors. Vincent Bounes, the medical manager, takes stock of injection in Haute-Garonne.

End clap. The one that was the largest vaccine park in Europe closed its doors this weekend, after nearly eight months of activity. Lack of demand. The arrival of the third dose against Covid-19, lagging behind in the department, was not enough to restart the machine. Interview with Vincent Bounes, the medical manager and boss of SAMU 31.

What is your assessment of these months of fighting the coronavirus?

Rather positive. It is 82% of the population of Haute-Garonne who fully vaccinated. Since its opening, 662,975 doses of vaccine have been injected. It was forced to close this weekend. It had been a while since attendance dropped significantly. There are now three small vaccination centers in the Toulouse region.

Who remains to be vaccinated in Haute-Garonne?

I think we have reached the glass ceiling. There are still people who do not want to be inoculated with the vaccine and all the children who are not eligible.





Can we speak of collective immunity?

We can see it, that’s clear. The virus circulates at a minimum, in a not too serious way. The severe forms are seen in people who are not vaccinated. Vaccination coverage allows us to drastically reduce its circulation.

Is this the end of the epidemic?

No one can yet advance a real way out of the crisis. What is certain is that the biggest is over. We are faced with two options. Either the circulation of the virus gradually fades to zero. Either a mutation affects the vaccination coverage and in this case, the ordeal would start again. I opt instead for the first option for the moment.

To ensure this way out of the crisis, the government recommended a third dose …

It only concerns people at high risk. We must admit that it does not take very hard, many people do not see the point. Immunity works in two doses, but it wanes a bit over time. The third dose would protect better. We hope that she will leave at the same time as the flu vaccination.

Should other fringes of the population also be vaccinated a third time?

No, it is not recommended. We must think of all the countries where the population is not well vaccinated. Immunity must be played out at the global level if we do not want to see a new variant appear.