iOS 15.1: the final version is online with SharePlay and ProRes

This is the first big update for iOS 15, after a series of maintenance releases that have served to fix annoying bugs and security vulnerabilities. iOS 15.1 contains a lot of new features, starting with a big missing from the final version: SharePlay.

The content sharing function allows you to enjoy music, movies, TV series together via FaceTime – in compatible apps and as long as everyone has subscribed to the same services, which limits the impact of this novelty. Which, by the way, is not yet available in macOS Monterey.

SharePlay preview for sharing content and screens with iOS 15, macOS Monterey and tvOS 15

The other big new feature of iOS 15.1 is ProRes video recording support for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. An option that camera pros will appreciate but beware, ProRes videos are heavy: one minute in ProRes HDR comes down to 1.7 GB in HD and 6 GB in 4K! Good luck to transfer this to a Mac with Lightning… To activate the option, go to the settings Camera > Formats.

Observe the presence of the maximum possible recording time in ProRes on the capture on the right.

This new version of iOS 15 also activates automations from temperature and humidity sensors in the Home app! It doesn’t look like much, but it will be very practical.

iOS 15.1: the Home app knows how to create automations based on temperature and humidity

In the sound department, iOS 15.1 finally offers support for lossless audio and Dolby Atmos with Apple Music on HomePods. To use it, you must install version 15.1 of the HomePod software. Access to the setting to activate / deactivate dynamic head tracking is easier since it is now present directly in the control center.

In the process, Apple is also delivering the final versions of tvOS 15.1, again with support for SharePlay, as well as watchOS 8.1.





iOS 15.1: the release notes

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share experiences synced in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported App Store apps.

Shared controls allow everyone to pause or start playback, or to rewind or fast forward.

Smart volume control automatically mutes the sound of a movie, TV show or song when your friends are talking.

Apple TV support lets you watch the shared video on the big screen while continuing the FaceTime call on your iPhone.

Screen sharing allows participants in a FaceTime call to view photos, browse the web, and help each other.

Camera

Capture videos in ProRes format with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Setting to disable automatic switching to Macro mode when taking photos or videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Maps App

Support for COVID-19 vaccination cards allows you to add your verifiable vaccination information to and present with the Cards app.

Registration of vaccination status in the Health app (on the left) and in Cards …

… Also works on Apple Watch! But only in compatible countries (here, Canada).

Translate

Support for Mandarin (Taiwan) in the Translate app and for in-system translations.

House

New automation triggers based on the current measurement of a HomeKit compatible humidity, air quality or light sensor.

Shortcuts

New preset actions that let you create your own animated memes, and a new collection of games to pass the time with Siri.

This release also fixes the following issues: