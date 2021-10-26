Italy will offer a third dose of vaccine to its entire population from January

The third dose of the serum has so far been reserved for people with serious illnesses, those over the age of 60 and healthcare personnel.

The third dose of the Covid 19 vaccine will be open to everyone in Italy from January, Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on Tuesday.

“Presumably, the third dose will be necessary for everyone,” he said on Radio Capital.

“It is likely that the third dose for all (will follow) from January,” he announced.

A compulsory health pass for workers

Italy has recorded almost 132,000 deaths from Covid-19 since February 2020. To date, almost 44.5 million people, or 82.3% of the population over the age of 12, have been vaccinated, and 1 , 1 million people received a 3rd dose.





To limit contagions and encourage Italians to be vaccinated, the government led by Mario Draghi has introduced a compulsory health pass for all workers. The health pass is issued to people vaccinated or recently cured of Covid, but also on presentation of a negative test, the cost of which is borne by the workers.

In France, Olivier Véran was questioned on Tuesday in a parliamentary committee in the Senate about the question of a third dose for all. The Minister of Health has been cautious of the senators.