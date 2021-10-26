“It’s not easy to make movies when you’re so beautiful” (VIDEO)

This October 25, Guillaume Canet and Laetitia Casta were the guests of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine in “C à vous”. The two actors, on the poster of the film “Him” written by Guillaume Canet during confinement, came to ensure the promotion. This feature film, which hits theaters on October 27, tells the story of a composer who struggles to find inspiration and leaves his relatives to join a Breton island on which he will find an out of tune piano.





Also director of the film, Guillaume Canet was full of praise for the 43-year-old ex-model. “I wanted to say something about Laetitia and I don’t say that to say nice things, I really mean it … I think it’s not always easy to make films when you have a physique like her , when you are so beautiful, and to succeed in having this depth in the game“, praised the companion of Marion Cotillard.

Obviously bewitched by the one who began her career as an actress in the cinema in 1999 in the film “Asterix and Obelix against César”, Guillaume Canet continued the compliments: “In my film, and also in others, I find that she has very strong moments where she has that mysterious, ghostly side that I wanted for the character (…) I think it’s a very great actress”, he concluded.

LT