It’s the oldest known ghost depiction and even has exorcism instructions!

A Babylonian tablet dating from 3,500 years ago has revealed his engravings which include the earliest known depiction of a ghost. This tablet also presents inscriptions which are in a way a manual for the use of the living to send the ghosts back to the afterlife.

Did human civilizations now extinct believe in ghosts? Part of the answer, concerning the Babylonians, has just been provided by Dr Irving Finkel, curator of the department dedicated to Middle East to British Museum. Dr Finkel is responsible for the conservation of more than 130,000 tablets cuneiform in clay and he is a philologist (a person who studies civilizations and languages ​​passed down through writings) specializing in Assyriology, that is, in the study of ancient Middle Eastern cultures (Assyria and Mesopotamia, for example) thanks to cuneiform texts. This year he is publishing a book entitled The First Ghosts (meaning “The first ghosts”), which is based in particular on a Tablet Babylonian dating back to 3,500 years ago.





A ritual and a companion for the ghost

This shelf stored at British Museum indeed presents the oldest ghost engraving known to date. Since the museum acquired the tablet in the 19th centurye century, this engraving had not been identified because it is revealed in a particular light. The profile of two people walking has recently come to light, however.

According to Dr. Finkel, the character on the left is the ghost of a woman while the one on the right, to whom she is attached, is a young lover. The latter would have been designated to accompany the ghost on his return to the afterlife. At back of the tablet, inscriptions indicate how to free the ghost. These indicate in particular that it is necessary to carry out a ritual at sunrise facing it and to place on the ground two vases containing beer, a censer containing juniper and the figurine of a man and ‘a woman. An incantation must then be said and the inscription ends with a warning that indicates not to look behind. This last mention is reminiscent of the myth of Orpheus reported in the Metamorphosis of Ovid, who loses Eurydice during their return from the Underworld because he turned to look at her.

Dr Finkel explains that the ghosts of Babylonians could probably come to haunt the living or seek their help if they had not been buried following a specific ritual, which would have ensured their final passage into the afterlife. These ghosts could, for example, come from soldiers killed in war or missing at sea, who had non-traditional burials or whose absence of bodies simply did not allow the deceased to rest. According to Dr. Finkel, this tablet was likely to have been in an exorcist’s spellbook library or in a temple.