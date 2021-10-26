Japan: Princess Mako finally marries her fiancé after four years of controversy

In the Land of the Rising Sun, they are compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Princess Mako, 30, niece of the Emperor of Japan, married commoner fiance Kei Komuro on Tuesday, after years of controversy over their union. “The marriage documents have been presented and accepted,” said a representative of the Imperial Agency, after more than four years since the couple announced their engagement.

Mako has endured years of criticism over his plans to marry 30-year-old Kei Komuro, also under attack over allegations his mother borrowed money from a former fiance and failed to repay him. This quarrel, which is still not settled, caused a scandal in Japan, where irreproachable behavior is expected from members of the imperial family.

“Unfounded rumors”

The wedding had been postponed and Kei Komuro moved to the United States in 2018 to pursue his law studies. He only returned to Japan last month. “There are different opinions about my marriage to Kei,” Mako admitted Tuesday. “I would like to thank those who worried about me and those who have always supported us, Kei and me, without listening to the unfounded rumors”, she added, stressing having felt “fear, sadness and pain” because of these allegations.

The Imperial Agency previously reported that the princess was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the media coverage. Despite the negative media tone, and some demonstrations against this union, a little more than half of the population (53%) support it, according to a poll by the daily Yomiuri published on Tuesday, only 33% of people polled saying they did not see it in ‘a good eye.



“These three years must have been long for her, so I’m really happy that this day has finally arrived,” said Mayu Ogura, 30, a woman interviewed near the imperial palace. “This atmosphere is rather sad,” regretted Shigeru Hashimoto, a 54-year-old Japanese.

Controversial law

A Japanese law provides that women of the imperial family must relinquish their title once they have married a man who is not part of the imperial family. The couple should therefore soon settle in New York, which causes inevitable comparisons with another royal couple, British this one: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It is not yet known whether Mako will work once there, but she is well qualified, having studied art and cultural heritage at International Christian University in Tokyo, where she met Kei Komuro, and spent a year at the University of Edinburgh. She also holds an MA in Museum Studies from the UK University of Leicester. The couple will indeed have to support themselves, because the princess refused a large financial allowance usually granted to women of the imperial household who marry commoners, and which could reach 153 million yen (1.2 million euros). She is the first princess in post-war Japanese history to refuse this lump sum payment.