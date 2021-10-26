Jeff Bezos presents Orbital Reef, future Blue Origin space station

We are not yet at the cylinders of life in orbit that, according to Jeff Bezos, will one day welcome a part of humanity. Nevertheless, the space company of the founder of Amazon has just unveiled its project for a private space station.

The International Space Station is due to cease its activity in 2024 (with an extension under consideration until 2028), which stimulates the willingness of many space agencies and companies to design their own stations since the future of this activity will be private. China is funding a big project in this area for example, while we learned yesterday of the creation of a partnership between three American space specialists for the creation of Starlab, a laboratory which will host four astronauts permanently from here. 2027. A field of activity that also attracts Blue Origin, the company of Jeff Bezos (Amazon) which – after space tourism – sets itself the goal of operating its own space station: Orbital Reef.

This commercial station is expected to come into operation between 2025 and 2030, welcoming private crews who will carry out all kinds of studies and research, scientific and industrial. International partnerships are mentioned and it is not impossible that space agencies are interested in making their astronauts stay there. Finally, Blue Origin also leaves the door open to tourist stays for extremely wealthy space enthusiasts.





Nasa interested, Sierra Space and Boeing already partners

To design this Orbital Reef station, Blue Origin is working with Sierra Space, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., whose Dream Chaser spacecraft is known, which was designed to transport goods to the ISS and is expected to come into operation next year. Boeing (which multiplies the setbacks with its Starliner capsule), Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and the University of Arizona are also part of the list of Blue Origin partners on this project. And they will not be too many, because the ambitions of Jeff Bezos are great, he who plans the assembly of a station almost as imposing (in volume) as the International Space Station, equipped to accommodate ten people together.