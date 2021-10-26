Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt Leblanc… The stars of Friends pay tribute to him

After the announcement of the death of James Michael Tyler, aka Gunther of Central Perk, the comedians of Friends pay homage to their former playmate!
The stars of Friends have learned a very sad news, this Sunday, October 24, 2021. Indeed, their playmate in the series James Michael Tyler, who played the character of Gunther, the manager of Central Perk, who was known to have a prostate cancer for almost three years, died of his illness. A very unfortunate announcement, confirmed by Toni Benson, the agent of the comedian who died at the age of 59 years. The main actors of the famous 90s series were quick to pay him vibrant tributes on their respective social networks.
“We will miss you so much“
Starting with Jennifer Aniston, the actress who played Rachel quickly posted on Instagram a small clip of Friends where we see her giving the reply to James Michael Tyler. It must be said that the two actors had a special bond, because the amusing peroxide barista had a weakness for Rachel. In legend, the American actress shares her emotion: “Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and into our lives. We will miss you so muchshe wrote. Courtney Cox, who lent her features Monica she also sent a message in memory of her former accomplice saluting her joie de vivre on the set and her gratitude for having met him. Lisa Kudrow, alias Pheobe, for his part, captions a snapshot of the actor: “We will miss you. Thank you for being there for all of us. “Matt Leblanc, the unforgettable Joey, also shared a scene at the Central Perk counter, commenting: “We had a lot of laughs, mate. We will miss you, rest in peace my friend“.
An essential character
Due to his state of health, James Michael Tyler was unfortunately not able to make the trip to be alongside his former playmates, during the special episode Friends, the reunion aired last May. But the actor who embodied the inevitable Gunther still had to make a small appearance in this pretty meeting and had participated via videoconference.