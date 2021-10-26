Jorge Sampaoli (OM): “Growing up in the face of adversity”

“After the Classic against PSG (0-0), Sunday, how do you approach this match against Nice (Wednesday, 9 pm) in your team choices? What do you expect from it?
This 11 made a good match in Rome against Lazio (0-0), he repeated his performance against Paris. The best players have to be on the pitch, human management takes a back seat, if I want to be nice and please everyone, I also put the result at risk. We know very well that the stress of big meetings can generate a drop in tension afterwards. There is an assessment to be made, the staff is vigilant on this point. This match against a good team from Nice is very important for us, we have to take up this challenge and win. This would allow us to move up the standings, it would be a great reward for the efforts made since the start of the season.
What do you think of this OGC Nice team?
She showed it again this weekend (against OL, 3-2), this team can reverse meetings at any time, it has very strong players in front, develops very fast transitions. She also showed a very important defensive solidity, even if Lyon put it badly this weekend. It can become a tough exam for us if we can’t control the game the way we want. A game with a lot of back and forth from one camp to another can make us suffer greatly.
“I consider what happened here Sunday at the Vélodrome, facing Paris, as very serious”
What do you think of the incidents of Sunday evening at the Vélodrome against the PSG and the possible sanctions of the disciplinary committee of the LFP?
I do not know exactly what the commission can decide, I do not know enough about the rules, and how we can characterize the incidents which took place on Sunday in a public sports arena. But I consider what happened here Sunday at the Vélodrome, against Paris, as very serious, just as serious as the incidents observed in other stadiums this season. As a coach, it is difficult for me to estimate what the decisions should be, there are officials who are there to dispense justice.
You often talk about the youth of your team. What do you think of its supervision by the oldest elements (Payet, Milik, Alvaro, Mandanda …)?
We can see a marked progression within the group. The consolidation towards the idea that we are trying to instill here will have a lot to do with the experienced players, with the help of the veterans. Sometimes we will also have to consider that the circumstances and situations will be adverse, so we will have to cling to our principles. Especially when we are dominated, or when things are not going in our direction. When something is wrong in life, we tend to let go a bit quickly. We fight against that and grow in the face of adversity, that is perhaps what we lack today ”.