Jorge Sampaoli (OM): “Growing up in the face of adversity”

You often talk about the youth of your team. What do you think of its supervision by the oldest elements (Payet, Milik, Alvaro, Mandanda …)?

We can see a marked progression within the group. The consolidation towards the idea that we are trying to instill here will have a lot to do with the experienced players, with the help of the veterans. Sometimes we will also have to consider that the circumstances and situations will be adverse, so we will have to cling to our principles. Especially when we are dominated, or when things are not going in our direction. When something is wrong in life, we tend to let go a bit quickly. We fight against that and grow in the face of adversity, that is perhaps what we lack today ”.