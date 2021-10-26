Jorge Sampaoli’s confidence concerning his choice and the Marseille supporters

OM conceded the draw against a PSG reduced to 10. The Olympians could even have done better against Parisians outnumbered…

Sampaoli has decided to offer the same 3-3-3-1 offered against Lazio on Thursday with Caleta Car, Lirola is also confirmed but in the right lane. OM had made a good start in this match with high pressing. In numerical superiority, Mattéo Guendouzi’s teammates pushed but not enough to beat PSG.

Despite everything, Jorge Sampaoli is happy with his team:

When I had the opportunity to come here, sincerely I came for the Marseille public – Sampaoli

” There were different moments in the game. In the first half, after good first minutes, the team then relaxed the game and the possibilities to win against a team as strong as Paris. In the second half, with the expulsion, we had opportunities to win, but unfortunately, we could not materialize these situations. But hey, these are matches against very high level opponents, which makes everything more difficult. I think this match is for us a consolidation of an idea that we have been trying to assimilate to the players for some time. This idea is growing. And to have done it today against Paris is a very good thing. I hope we will follow this path. (…) OM supporters are incredible. It’s the best audience in France for me. When I had the opportunity to come here, sincerely I came for the Marseille public. I knew the heat of the Vélodrome and the football festival it generates. That’s why I preferred to come here. ” Jorge Sampaoli – Source: Press conference (24/10/2021)





I’m sorry but these people, we can’t say that they are supporters of OM, they know what we risk – Payet

At the end of the match, the French international did not hide his disappointment when he saw the paper balls fly on the lawn during the corners taken by the PSG players.

“Tonight, many were there to party and were exemplary, others less. I’m sorry but these people, we can’t say that they are supporters of OM, they know what we risk. It’s sad, it’s sad for football and ourselves ”. Dimitri Payet – source: Mixed zone (24/10/2021)

Daniel Riolo regretted the lack of ambition in OM’s game, even if he understands it:

OM were afraid of being countered – Riolo

“OM is the first time that they have not respected their nature, of what Sampaoli wants. Go crazy, dry, and look high. They did not do it because it was PSG, they were afraid of being countered by individual qualities. This is not a reproach, because it is also showing intelligence. However, PSG were incredibly mediocre, but the Parisians could have won, they almost had the most interesting opportunities. Between this OM there against nature, and a bad PSG, it did not give a good match. ” Daniel Riolo– Source: RMC (10/24/21)