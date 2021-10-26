Joyce Jonathan: An active sex life with his ex Thomas Holland? His funny remark …

Unexpected new recruit to the cult show Big Heads, Joyce Jonathan knows that in the RTL radio show, hosted by Laurent Ruquier, everyone takes for their rank. She herself was very quickly in the sights of Isabelle Mergault who had let her down on her career. On Monday, October 25, for her return, she discovered the very particular Yoann Riou.

Excited as usual, the sports presenter of the L’Equipe channel could not help but unroll Joyce Jonathan’s CV. A knowledge of the professional and personal life of the 31-year-old singer who amused Laurent Ruquier. “Be careful because, if he ever invites you home for a Big Heads party, Isabelle Mergault got screwed, she found herself all alone!“, dropped the host. And Caroline Diament to recall, however, that the women invited to Yohann Riou probably did not have much to fear:”He is extremely prudish.“Immediate confirmation of the troublemaker, notably discovered by the general public in Dance with the stars : “I have made love four times in my life. Three times it was soft, once I pulled aside!“





Throughout the show, Joyce Jonathan continued to be titillated on his life and in particular his relations, starting of course with that very media – and ended – with Thomas Holland. Teasing, Laurent Ruquier told him: “It’s good that you see Riou near you, it gives you an idea of ​​what will become of the son Hollande.“A not very sympathetic sting to the son of the former president.”Anyway, he made love more than four times“, then outbid Joyce Jonathan. Obviously, she has good memories of their sex life. Not sure, however, that it is pleasant to hear for Emilie Broussouloux, the wife of Thomas Holland …