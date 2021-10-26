Judged in June for his car accident, Mohamed Bayo regrets his “irresponsible attitude”

Clermont Foot Guinean international striker Mohamed Bayo will appear before the criminal court in June for “driving under the influence of an alcoholic state “ and “unintentional injuries”, said the prosecution on Monday. The player, placed in police custody on Sunday after a traffic accident, was released on Monday morning.

He will be tried on June 28 for “driving under the influence of an alcoholic condition” in a state of recurrence and “unintentional injuries with temporary interruption of work of less than three months by violation of a safety obligation”, specified the public prosecutor in Clermont-Ferrand, Éric Maillaud.

Top scorer of his team in Ligue 1 with six goals, Mohamed Bayo was arrested shortly after a collision between his car and another vehicle at an intersection, in Chamalières, in the suburbs of Clermont. The player, who was “alcoholic”, To “committed a hit and run” but witnesses having recognized him, he was arrested and taken into police custody shortly after the fact, according to the prosecution.

Mohamed Bayo presented his “sincere apologies“to the injured and their loved ones, as well as to the Clermont club, in a message posted Monday evening on Twitter.

“I showed an irresponsible attitude after the match against Nantes. At the time of the accident, I panicked, I was afraid of the consequences”, said the player. While waiting for the trial, “from tomorrow, I will get back to working with Clermont Foot. Pardon”, he added





Guinean international since March 2021, Mohamed Bayo was trained in Clermont, where he has been made redundant since the age of 6. He made his professional debut in November 2017 with the Auvergne club, then in Ligue 2, before joining Ligue 1 at the end of last season. He participated on Saturday in the defeat of his team (2-1) in Nantes on behalf of the 11th day of L1, scoring the goal of his own.