Karine Ferri ready for a 3rd baby with Yoann Gourcuff? “For me…”

Karine Ferri has found her balance for several years now. Something that was largely made possible thanks to the love of her life, her husband Yoann Gourcuff, with whom she had two children, Maël (5 years old) and Claudia (3 years old). It is in Brittany that all this small world flourishes, a region that the 35-year-old footballer knows very well since he is from there. “Yoann taught us to discover Brittany (laughs) “, recognizes the 39-year-old host in the pages of the magazine We both, whose last issue was published on October 26, 2021.

And for her to confide in the beautiful union she has formed with Yoann Gourcuff for ten years already and even more since the birth of their children. “We are complementary and similar. We love the great outdoors, nature, the sea … We are very close to animals. He too comes from a close-knit family. With children, we are both multitasking. Obviously, to play football, it’s more the dad than me. But for the rest, we do almost everything together, four“, she explained.





A perfect “square ace“As she likes to nickname her tribe. But is it really complete? Karine Ferri hinted during this interview that she was not at all closed to the idea of ​​expanding the family.”I don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Children are gifts from heaven. For me there is nothing more beautiful and more precious“, she said subtly.

Rare secrets for Karine Ferri who usually wants to be very discreet about her private life. However, she has just released a personal book entitled A life in balance in which she shares tips on how to successfully reconcile her professional career with her family life.

The full interview with Karine Ferri can be found in the October 26, 2021 edition of the magazine We both.