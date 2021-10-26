Karine le Marchand gives up her controversial grant of 117,000 € to renovate her farmhouse in Provence

The animator of Love is in the meadow which is also “ambassador” of the Paca region for agriculture and eco-responsibility was to receive aid from the said region for the renovation of a building located in Aix.

The presenter of the show Love is in the meadow of M6 is at heart of a controversy since this Friday, October 22. Karine Le Marchand had to put together a file of grant application from the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region as part of the eco-responsible renovation of a building it owns in Aix.

The aid was calculated to amount to nearly 120,000 euros.

This information leaked a few days after the host shared her appointment to the post ofAmbassador for agriculture and eco-responsibility in the region who was to pay him the subsidy by posing next to Renaud Muselier, the president of the Paca region.

This grant requested by the facilitator through his production company Potiche Prod was to be voted in regional council this Thursday, October 28 in Marseille.

In fact, the work was to be the subject of a report filmed and broadcast on social networks or even in a program dedicated to energy renovation.

“An embezzlement of public funds”

But the environmentalists were outraged by this demand. For the EELV spokesperson for the region, Nathalie Morand: “This people and aboveground ecology has ecology only on the facade. In reality, it is a misappropriation of public funds for personal purposes: l ‘Love is in the gain!’, As the Huffington Post reports.

A judged statement defamatory by Renaud Muselier who was keen to defend Karine Le Marchand and her project by specifying: “The renovation of this home will make it possible to test technologies linked to eco-responsibility and to follow the stages of renovation of a single-family home. This will be a guide to allow to individuals to know the aid to which they can claim. “





Focus of the facilitator

To stop this controversy, the host of M6 wanted to make an update through a video that she posted this Monday, October 25 on her Instagram account.

“I wanted to make a small update concerning a ‘bad buzz’ on the social networks that I read in relation to a grant application that I made with the region,” she begins.

Before specifying: “You should know that since 2018, there is an intervention framework named “Exemplary building” which makes it possible to finance any project relating to eco-responsible houses, to participate in the project management with the aim of exemplary energy renovation. “

But she specifies that if you ask for this type of subsidy, it is not not one way : “In return, this requires hiring in return: an” environmental quality “architect, a building economist, a design office, and an environmental quality project manager assistant. This task is very expensive and demanding”.

“Instrumentalisation”

Faced with this controversy and especially its “instrumentalisation”, she prefers to give up her project.

It therefore stipulates that “in the face of the controversy, which undoubtedly takes its source in political quarrels in which I refuse to take part, I prefer to continue my renovation project serenely and completely freely. ”

She gives up, “like that everyone is happy”

“It’s going to be very simple, I’m not going to apply, I’m going to forfeit this grant so the thing will be over.”

Karine Le Marchand makes it clear, she renounces the subsidy but also the obligations that result from it.

“In return, I will not have to do all that, the design office, the architect …, I will manage like a grown-up and I will continue to do my little project without the help of the region and without the blah-blah on the internet. “

Before concluding: “That way everyone is happy.”