Kate Middleton grilled at the local supermarket: but what did she buy?

As Halloween approaches, in the United Kingdom as in the United States, parents are already preparing their children’s costumes, so that they can collect as much candy as possible, as tradition dictates that night. And it looks like the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t much different from other moms! Indeed, we remember that two years ago, she was seen going to a local supermarket (Sainsbury’s) in Norfolk, looking for costumes for her little ones, George and Charlotte.

Halloween shopping

That day, a mother of four was stunned when she saw the Duchess of Cambridge arrive in the store, accompanied by two of her 3 children, and escorted by a bodyguard. Dressed in a black ensemble, in the Halloween department, the future queen consort had asked children what they were going to dress.





After shopping, Kate Middleton then used the self-service checkouts, where she had paid for all of her Halloween items. The witness said of this unusual sequence: “Another customer said Kate was in the store near the clothes and showed me where she was. I just couldn’t believe it. She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits, but her bodyguard was monitoring people with phones and telling them no pictures. “

And to add: “I managed to get the photo while she was at the self-checkout. You don’t expect that to happen, you think Kate would be shopping at Waitrose or Harrods (stores above range, editor’s note)“.

A normal mom

Yet this is not the first time that Kate has been seen in Sainsbury’s. In 2020, she traveled there near Anmer Hall, her country home. In 2018, she was spotted walking the aisles of The Range discount store in King’s Lynn, shopping for toys and other supplies for her children.

>> See also: Kate Middleton: discover one of the reasons that pushed Prince William to the wedding

FA