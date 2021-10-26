Katoto, Dali, Malard, Périsset, Toletti: the tops of the Blue against Kazakhstan

Malard, first double: 8/10

Preferred in Baltimore on the left side, the young Lyonnaise spared no effort in the first period. She multiplied the centers at the start of the match without being able to find a partner. She also placed a long shot deflected for a corner by the goalkeeper (25th) then a volley not on target a minute later. In the 38th, on a cross from Delphine Cascarino, she headed her first goal in the selection. Passed in the axis after the break, at the exit of Katoto, she tried to lob the goalkeeper (46th) before scoring a double header on an opening from Toletti (54th).