Katoto, Dali, Malard, Périsset, Toletti: the tops of the Blue against Kazakhstan

Katoto on its momentum: 7/10
Where will Katoto stop? The PSG striker, holder for the 8th time in a row with the Blue, has scored again. This Tuesday evening, she offered herself a double on the lawn of the Astana Arena. This is the 6th time she has scored at least two goals for the France team and has brought her total to 18 goals in 21 caps. Hit in the right ankle on her first goal (9th), she continued to play and scored a double header on a corner from Dali (23rd). She was replaced at halftime by Baltimore as always twirling.
Precious Dali: 8/10
Against Estonia, she had achieved a second period of high flight, involved in five of the six goals scored by the Blue. Holder in the middle in the absence of Grace Geyoro, Dali left on the same bases. She was a decisive passer on Katoto’s first goal (9th), she scored the second goal for the Blue (17th), her 9th in 37 caps, before delivering a new decisive ball on a corner for Katoto’s double (23rd). She narrowly missed the double (66th) before being replaced by Viviane Asseyi (68th).
Malard, first double: 8/10
Preferred in Baltimore on the left side, the young Lyonnaise spared no effort in the first period. She multiplied the centers at the start of the match without being able to find a partner. She also placed a long shot deflected for a corner by the goalkeeper (25th) then a volley not on target a minute later. In the 38th, on a cross from Delphine Cascarino, she headed her first goal in the selection. Passed in the axis after the break, at the exit of Katoto, she tried to lob the goalkeeper (46th) before scoring a double header on an opening from Toletti (54th).
Solid perisset on the right: 7/10
The distant duel with Marion Torrent is launched. Holder for the second time in a row, the Bordelaise once again spoke about her offensive qualities. Very comfortable when it comes to attacking, she has a remarkable quality of center. The Bordelaise did not hesitate to go up and her agreement with Delphine Cascarino is promising. She served Dali for the second goal of the Blue (17th). A good center for Asseyi who does not fit (81st).
Toletti as patron: 7/10
In view of the weakness of adversity, the Levante midfielder did not hesitate to project himself and participate in the offensive game. She attempted a free kick off target (31st), then a long shot captured by the goalkeeper (35th) before another off target end (37th). Very active in the middle, the former Montpellier player delivered an assist for Melvine Malard in the second half (54th) and could also have offered a goal to Dali (66th).