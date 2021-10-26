Kita takes a radical decision, acted on Thursday?

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the results of coaches under the Waldemar Kita era

According to RMC Sport, Waldemar Kita would have taken a new radical decision which risks worsening the fracture with the supporters of FC Nantes: the move of Jonelière. The boss of the Canaries made this announcement in front of the partners, meeting Monday at the Beaujoire. The current training center cannot be extended because it is surrounded by natural sites that must not be touched. Engaged in a standoff with the town hall of Nantes since the failure of the YelloPark project, Kita would have set his sights on Vair-sur-Loire, a town located 50 kilometers from the City of the Dukes.

Thursday, the club’s secretary general, Loïc Morin, would be in Vair-sur-Loire to answer questions from local elected officials. If all goes well, a new meeting will make it possible, in two weeks, to fix the price of the land to be sold to erect the new center. The Nantes municipality, for its part, still hopes to find a solution to keep the FCN training center within it. But given his relationship with Waldemar Kita, it looks very complicated …

A training center closer to Angers than to Nantes itself … #FCNantes https://t.co/EXeXxxhunv

– Emmanuel Merceron 🇫🇷🚴🏻‍♂️⚽️ (@ManuMerceron) October 26, 2021