knife killing kills 7, alleged perpetrator wanted

Chinese police were actively seeking Tuesday (October 26th) the alleged perpetrator of a killing that killed seven people, including five members of the same family who were stabbed to death, authorities said.

The drama took place on the night of Sunday to Monday around 1 a.m. in Xiaosi, a small village under the jurisdiction of Wuhan (center), the large city where the first cases of Covid-19 had been detected. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, stabbed five people to death before killing two more in his escape, local police said in a statement on the Weibo social network.

According to the same source, cornered by the police, the fugitive then jumped from a bridge spanning the Yangtze River, the longest in China, which is particularly wide at this place. “Police are doing everything to find him“, According to the press release. According to China.org.cn, an official media outlet, the suspect allegedly first killed a local Communist Party official and his wife, before attacking their daughter-in-law and then two children who were in the house.





Knife attacks are a regular occurrence in China due to the lack of other instruments for killing in a country where the carrying of a firearm is not permitted for ordinary citizens. In February 2019, a man who suspected his wife of adultery stabbed eight people to death in a village in northwestern Gansu province. In April 2018, an individual killed nine college students leaving their school in Shaanxi province (north). The man had said he acted out of revenge after being the victim of harassment when he was a student of the same college.

