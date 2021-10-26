Koei Tecmo unveils sharply rising results

With a turnover of 281 million euros and a net profit of 137 million euros, Koei Tecmo has even recorded the biggest fiscal first half of its history. The publisher aims to end the fiscal year with a record turnover of 491 million euros, but its net profit is expected to be down 10% compared to last year, which would make all of even 200 million euros in profits. Upcoming releases include Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters (October 28), Blue Reflection: Second Light (November 9), Dynasty Warriors 9 Empire (February 15), Sophie Workshop 2 (February 25) and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (March 18). The Japanese release of Tôken Ranbu Warriors (February 17) will also count for this fiscal year.

Koei Tecmo Results Period Turnover Operational profit Net profit April 2020 – September 2020 175 million euros 63.9 million euros 89.6 million euros April 2021 – September 2021 281 million euros 124.2 million euros € 137.2 million

On the sales side, Samurai warriors 5 is credited with 410,000 copies distributed worldwide as of September 30, after starting at 280,000 copies in Asia for the month of June alone. This is the only new figure unveiled by Koei Tecmo who has recalled more than 6 million copies of the series. Nioh worldwide and over a million copies ofRyza Workshop (1 and 2). Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection had started with 240,000 copies distributed worldwide in the previous quarter, but Koei Tecmo has not updated this figure.





Koei Tecmo distributed 3.6 million console and PC games between April and September 2020, including 2.3 million downloads (a ratio of 63%). In the same half, Koei Tecmo’s mobile games recorded 103 million downloads, of which 30.4 million were in Japan. In terms of turnover, console and PC games are slightly exceeded by mobile (128 million euros against 134 million euros) whose record results are driven by titles such as Romance of the Three Kingdoms Ha-Do and Three Kingdoms Tactics.

Koei Tecmo reaffirms its main ambitions: launch a new license capable of exceeding 5 million sales worldwide and release at least one game capable of exceeding 2 million sales each year. Mobile also remains important, with Koei Tecmo aiming to have in its catalog at least one game capable of generating more than 2 billion yen (15 million euros) each month and several other games capable of generating 1 billion yen ( 7.5 million euros) every month.