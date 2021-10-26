Koh-Lanta, financial pacts: Laurent Maistret makes a great revelation

Since the beginning of October, rumors have been rife concerning the existence of secret financial pacts between several adventurers of Koh Lanta, in particular publishing candidates The legend (2020). Asked about the subject, Laurent Maistret – who participated in Koh-Lanta Raja Ampat (Indonesia, 2011), The New Edition (Malaysia, 2014) and Koh-Lanta All Stars (2021) – did not hide the existence of these agreements.

On the set of Do not touch My TV (C8), October 6, 2021, Mohamed Derraji (Koh-Lanta: Pacific in 2005 and Koh-Lanta: The Clash of Heroes in 2010) had pointed the finger at the castaways who would have put in place certain arrangements. “In the early seasons, these pacts already existed. Why not, the candidates do what they want“, reacted Laurent Maistret to our colleagues from TVMag. On the other hand, he affirms it loud and clear, he “does not never done“.”It was offered to me in 2014 in the all stars season of The New Edition, but I didn’t want to. What is a shame is to seal a pact before the adventure. If one is eliminated first, what does the other do if they win? How much does he owe her? …“, he concluded.





Laurent Maistret is therefore clean and this is not the first time he has let it be known. On Twitter, about twenty days ago and while the storm was raging, he had indicated concerning a possible pact with Claude and Phil: “Completely false rumor of the so-called financial pact with Claude and Phil. I find it a shame all these false rumors launched by former adventurers frustrated not to be in this edition.“

Claude, for his part, had declared during an interview with TV 7 Days : I am the leader of my game. And even though I would have affinities with former participants, I did not set up any alliance before leaving. Koh Lanta, it’s a game. You have to know how to defuse the traps and accept to get out if you have played badly. In the end, we are all at the same level.“

That is clear, but the question everyone is asking is not who did not want to, but who made such a proposal? Maybe the tongues will loosen soon …