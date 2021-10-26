Kristen Stewart has made “only 5 very good films” … and Twilight is not there

Clément Cuyer appreciates all genres, from good hard-hitting horror films to schoolboy comedy. He is an “old man” of AlloCiné, journalist in the editorial staff for more than two passionate decades. “Too old for this bullshit”? Oh never!

Kristen Stewart reckons she’s only starred in “five great movies” since the start of her career. And the actress, who does not evoke the “Twilight” saga, to quote two works produced by a Frenchman!

Revealed in 2002 with David Fincher’s Panic Room, actress Kristen Stewart has enjoyed a rich career on the big screen since then, from the Twilight saga to Woody Allen’s Cafe Society, including Snow White and the Huntsman and Charlie’s Angels. However, despite an impressive filmography in just two decades, the one we will soon discover as Princess Diana in Spencer believes to have played in only a handful of very good films.





“It’s a total mess”, exclaims Kristen Stewart at the Times microphone. “I probably must have made five really good films out of a total of what? 40 or 50?” These movies where I’m like “Wow, this person did a great job from start to finish!”

What are the five feature films critics Kristen Stewart considers “very good” ? The 31-year-old actress does not reveal the complete list, but there is no doubt that it includes Sils Maria and Personal Shopper, the two films shot for Frenchman Olivier Assayas, works she admits. “love”. On the other hand, it should be noted that the American did not spontaneously quote her work on the cult franchise Twilight.

“I would have to take a look at my filmography, but good films are rare”, concludes Kristen Stewart. “It doesn’t mean that I regret those experiences. There are only a few films that I regret saying ‘yes’ to, and not because of the finished product, but because it wasn’t fun to turn them. “

The trailer for “Spencer”, which sees Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana: