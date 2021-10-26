Lanzhou confined, Beijing in a sanitary bubble

A megalopolis of four million inhabitants once again confined to China. The decision of the authorities in Lanzhou in the northwest of the country, follows the appearance of 100 new cases of contamination in a dozen provinces last week. Restrictions also in the Chinese capital, where entries are strictly screened 100 days before the start of the Winter Olympics.

From our correspondent in Beijing, Stephane Lagarde

No case of Covid-19 has been reported in this district of Beijing’s third ring road, but, since this morning, the speakers of the Hepingli community have been singing a very “2020” refrain: “ Hello everyone ! We are facing a new outbreak of Covid … Wash your hands regularly. Remember to air out your home and to report to the residence office if you have recently traveled. Let’s fight together for victory over viral pneumonia. “

Big data and door to door

Exits and especially returns to the capital are strictly filtered, indicates this merchant: ” There is no ban on leaving Beijing, but authorities advise against leaving. Simply passing certain areas by train can give you problems. At a minimum, you will have to do a PCR test when you get back! “

From now on, it is Covid-19 screening and even mandatory quarantine if you return from regions affected by one of the 197 cases of infections reported since mid-October, mostly linked to clusters discovered among 13 tour groups. If the big data is not enough, we will be going door to door, the propaganda bureau said this weekend.





This gentleman from the Beijing Propaganda Bureau announced a strong new measure to combat the spread of # Covid19 in Beijing: go door to door to control people entering the Chinese capital. pic.twitter.com/zPlPZ8hiBt – Zhulin Zhang (@ZhangZhulin) October 25, 2021



” Since October 17, we have recorded several scattered local epidemics in China, the spokesperson for the National Health Commission said on Sunday. They are growing rapidly and there is a risk that the epidemic will spread. “

” My company asked us to stay at home by telecommuting “, Confides by telephone to RFI an employee of a state enterprise in one of the three districts of the capital where residents have tested positive.

Sanitary bubble in the sanitary bubble

Beijing has tightened controls in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. All air and rail lines serving the capital are subject to a double check of sanitary passes, with reinforced filtering zones and in this case quays isolated by metal fences in the middle of stations or checkpoints before boarding. at airports.

The “zero Covid” strategy has so far made it possible to contain epidemic resurgences in China. The authorities intend to stick to it at least until the Olympics, even if it means relaunching confinements. As of Monday, the 32,000 residents of the small town of Ejin Banner in the Gobi Desert and the four million residents of Lanzhou can no longer leave their homes without permission. An air of deja vu for the capital of Gansu and many Chinese megalopolises, now accustomed to these punchy measures against the local resurgences of viral pneumonia.

In Lanzhou, specify state media , visitors and in particular delivery people are confined outside the residences.