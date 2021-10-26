Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché: which supermarket has the most promotions? – Economy

1 On fuel

As fuel prices soar, distributors are fighting to promote an already low-margin product.

Carrefour: € 5 voucher

Carrefour has decided to give a € 5 rebate for each tank of gasoline from 25 liters until October 30. A bonus redistributed in the form of a voucher or on the loyalty card. With a diesel price of € 1.56 per liter, it would therefore be necessary to pay at least € 39 to be able to benefit from this voucher. And a little over 40 € for the SP95 (1.63 € per liter).

Leclerc: cost price

Since October 12, the Leclerc brand has been selling its fuel at cost price in all of the group’s service stations, except those located on the highways. That is to say, it makes a cross on its margin. The offer is valid until October 30.

Giant casino: fuel at 1 € or cost price

In some of the brand’s stations, the liter of fuel was offered at one euro for a few days. In practice, a voucher whose value is the difference between the price paid and the price of fuel at 1 € is given to the motorist. This voucher is valid until October 30. In other stations, a cost price policy applies.

Super U: almost at cost

On Twitter, Dominique Schelcher, president of Système U, indicated that his brand applied a tariff “almost at cost price”: “For a liter of diesel at 1.54 €, our margin is at 0.02 €”.

Let’s all be transparent!

At @ ULesCommerçants, for 1 L of diesel at 1.54 €, our margin is 0.02 €, almost at cost price. We can see that the subject is not the margin of distributors. Should we not simply support the poorest households with aid? pic.twitter.com/AIuQl5LudJ – Dominique Schelcher (@schelcher) October 13, 2021

Intermarché: cost price on weekends

Intermarché passes its fuel at cost price every weekend until the end of November. This good plan is effective from Friday morning until Saturday evening.





2 About food

It is difficult to compare the brands as the promotions vary from one week to another, from one store to another. Only Lidl has announced a national measure to reduce its margins on a set of products in the face of rising prices. “If I take a 20 cent increase on a packet of pasta at the purchase price, I will not pass the 20 cents on the selling price. But maybe 12, 13, or 15 cents, ”explained Michel Biero, executive director of Lidl France, on Europe 1.

More generally, the company Tiendeo, specializing in large-scale distribution catalogs, analyzed the number of products on promotion in the digital catalogs of distributors for the period October 2020-October 2021. Intermarché ranks at the top of the brands that offered the more tips for its customers: more than 400,000 items at reduced prices, or 11.9% of the total promotional offers, all sectors combined. No wonder: at the start of the year, the brand had decided to increase the share of products sold on promotion by 20%.

Casino is in second place, with 10.3% commercial offers, followed closely by Super U (5.6%). E. Leclerc (5.4%) and Géant Casino (5.1%) bring up the rear. Some might be surprised to see the sign of Michel-Édouard Leclerc so low in the ranking. This is due to its commercial policy: rather than applying a high price at the start and then selling them off with promotions, Leclerc prefers to apply a low price from the start. This is confirmed by another study, carried out by the specialist magazine Linéaires, during the second half of 2020. The E.Leclerc group remains the sign that offers the lowest prices on the shelves of its stores on major brands, with an index 91.9 out of 100.

As a good hard discounter, Lidl also practices a similar commercial policy, making it invisible in Tiendeo’s ranking. On the other hand, the absence of Carrefour is explained by a desire of the sign to reduce the use of promotions for a year.