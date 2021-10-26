More

    Leipzig: Ronaldinho reveals his post-match with Messi

    His appearance had caused a sensation. In the preamble to the meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig in the Champions League last Tuesday, Ronaldinho was present at the Parc des Princes for a lap of honor under the ovations of the stadium. A presence little tasted in Catalonia where he is still employed by Barça as a paid ambassador of the club. The rivalry of the two clubs in recent years is necessarily at the center of this discord. The opportunity for the former Ballon d’Or to see his lifelong friend, a certain Lionel Messi, who, like him, knew both clubs.

    Today, the Brazilian revealed a little more about this reunion by posting three pictures on his social networks. They can be seen in a dressing room, exchanging, Lionel Messi dressed in matchmaking gear, with an intriguing comment: “Catch up on criticism … Lionel Messi.”

    Ronaldinho, the legend of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barça, was at the Parc des Princes for the match against Leipzig in C1. He unveiled his post-game Messi. The two men can be seen exchanging in a lodge.

