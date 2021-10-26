Ligue 1: Sergio Ramos forfeit against LOSC

To see Sergio Ramos in the PSG jersey, we will have to wait (again). In delicacy with his calf, the 35-year-old defender was absent from collective training on Tuesday. Hoped for this start of the week, the return of the former Real Madrid captain is therefore once again postponed. He is even already forfeited for the meeting against LOSC on Friday. “The evolution of Sergio Ramos’ recovery program, coordinated by the medical staff, is progressing very well. Continuous resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week.“, said PSG in a statement.





In early October, Mauricio Pochettino expressed his first doubts about the physical condition of his player. “Maybe the reality of Sergio Ramos is different from that of 2014 (note: when he was in top form with Real Madrid), or that of Lionel Messi and Neymar … These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality“, had entrusted the coach of PSG, who has still not been able to align his player since the start of the season.

