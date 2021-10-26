More

    Ligue 1: Sergio Ramos forfeit against LOSC

    Sports


    To see Sergio Ramos in the PSG jersey, we will have to wait (again). In delicacy with his calf, the 35-year-old defender was absent from collective training on Tuesday. Hoped for this start of the week, the return of the former Real Madrid captain is therefore once again postponed. He is even already forfeited for the meeting against LOSC on Friday. “The evolution of Sergio Ramos’ recovery program, coordinated by the medical staff, is progressing very well. Continuous resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week.“, said PSG in a statement.


    In early October, Mauricio Pochettino expressed his first doubts about the physical condition of his player. “Maybe the reality of Sergio Ramos is different from that of 2014 (note: when he was in top form with Real Madrid), or that of Lionel Messi and Neymar … These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality“, had entrusted the coach of PSG, who has still not been able to align his player since the start of the season.

    League 1

    A month without Verratti: the tile for Paris

    30 MINUTES AGO

    League 1

    A double, a castaway, a sacrificed and a hero: The “Fantastic 4” scrutinized

    16 HOURS AGO

    League 1

    Saint-Etienne receives a total closed door against Clermont … at least

    20 HOURS AGO


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleUS experts vote on Pfizer’s vaccine for young children
    Next articleThe MacBook Pro is in stock on Amazon!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC