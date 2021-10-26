Loana, teeth wide apart, her new smile is controversial: “I wanted to change my look …”

When you browse Loana’s Instagram account, you are never immune to a good surprise. On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, precisely, the former winner of the show Loft Story, 44, shared a video in which she reveals a little novelty: a different set of teeth from the one we are used to seeing when she smiles in heaven … since she now has the teeth of happiness, that is to say a gap between the two incisors located at the front of the jaw. Which was not the case a few days ago.





Here, I wanted to change my look …

It is precisely for a question of appearance that Loana spoke on social networks. The singer, who we are used to seeing online as on television or even on the stage – she recently ignited the stage of the theater boat Le Nez Rouge, in Paris, alongside her friend Eryl Prayer as well as ‘in Saint-Tropez, in the South of France, with the help of a generous neckline – has a desire for something new … and wanted to collect a few opinions before launching. “Hello the loulous! Here, I wanted to change my look and I would like to know how are you going to be able to imagine me or how you would like to see me, she explains in this short sequence. And where there will be the most answers, well, I will transform like that. Small test. Kisses, I love you!“