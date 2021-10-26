Love is in the meadow: a virgin at 43, Hervé exchanged the first kiss of his life with Stéphanie

It is never too late to meet the love and the story of Hervé, who at 43 years old exchanged his first kiss with a woman thanks to the show Amour est dans le Pré on Monday, October 25. the proof.

He had moved Karine Lemarchand and touched the viewers. When he introduced himself, Hervé, this 43-year-old Picardy farmer, did not hide his lack of experience with women. Registered on the show Love is in the Meadow by relatives, Hervé emerges beaming from the episode of this Monday, October 25.

“I did not believe it anymore”

If this dairy farmer quickly found himself with two suitors, he finally preferred Stéphanie to Vanessa. After presentations with Hervé’s family, Stéphanie surprised him by bringing him to the small wooden bridge, which the candidate had made his presentation, which immediately melted the 39-year-old caregiver.





There, they exchanged their first kiss, which was also the first kiss of Hervé’s life. An important moment for the couple, which particularly moved Stéphanie since she burst into tears after having crossed the threshold. “I didn’t believe it anymore. I suffered so much that I told myself that it was not possible that it would happen to me one day,” she said.

Hervé himself wanted to be reassuring, “the suffering is over with me. It’s a new page being written. Now, there are two of us”. A great adventure in perspective, for the two lovebirds.