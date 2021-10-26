Magali Berdah restrained by a “very religious” husband: her confidences on her former “double life”

Magali Berdah gave herself up to journalists from Le Monde. The influencer agent thus returned to his love life and his past with a man whose religion was very omnipresent.

Magali Berdah announced it: she is back in service. More than fifteen days have passed since the tragedy which affected his family. On October 10, her sister-in-law and her brother-in-law were murdered in their apartment near Marseille. A tragedy for an entire clan, which then found itself in sorrow and in a police investigation which is still ongoing. But Sunday, October 24, Maeva Ghennam’s friend announced that she had to resume a professional activity, for her mental well-being. Thus, she gave her news via social networks but also the press.

It’s for The world, that the influencer has decided to engage. She thus returned to her love life. Before meeting Stéphane, Magali Berdah shared life of a man for more than fifteen years. Jewish, like her, he was nevertheless “very religious, very practicing. I am very religious but at my level”, she admits. While she is setting up her agency in Paris, she makes many trips between the capital and Juan-les-Pins, her place of residence. Travel that makes him feel good, she who could live “without pressure and wear skirts and necklines, put on makeup, go out with my girlfriends, make the air, start showing myself on the networks”

Magali Berdah: “To be the woman I wanted to be quite simply”

Finally, Magali Berdah lets go. But the one who considers having had “a double life” no longer wants to lie to his companion. She then filed for divorce in 2019. Today she feels liberated from “marriage, long sleeves, the inability to grow taller, to open up to be myself. To be the woman I just wanted to be”. The mother had even decided at the time to take a big step, sign of his freedom : “I had my breasts redone”.

