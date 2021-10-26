Maisons du Monde raises its forecasts despite declining sales in the third quarter



(AOF) – Maisons du Monde achieved sales of 317 million euros in the third quarter of 2021, a slight decrease of 1.3% (-3.1% on a like-for-like basis) compared to a very good third quarter of 2020, which had been stimulated by the rebound in consumption following the end of lockdowns linked to Covid-19. Maisons du Monde sales fell 2.1% to € 302 million (-4.1% on a comparable basis), while Modani sales of € 13.9 million increased by 18.6 %

Sales of Maisons du Monde in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 20.9% compared to the previous year, to reach 980 million euros (+ 20.2% on a like-for-like basis), thanks to an increase 29% in online sales combined with 17% growth in in-store sales.

These rebounded following the reopening of stores in mid-May, after having been affected at the beginning of the year by the closures decided by the public authorities.

Sales growth was also driven by the success of the more impactful collections from Maisons du Monde. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, the group’s total sales at the end of September 2021 increased by 16% (+ 10% on a like-for-like basis).





The group estimates that containments linked to the pandemic in Europe reduced total sales in the first nine months of 2021 by around 45 million euros (-60 million euros for in-store sales and +15 million euros). euros for online sales) compared to – € 110 million in the first nine months of 2020 (- € 130 million in stores and + € 20 million online).

As the end of the year approaches, the group assures that visibility has improved even though uncertainty remains due to continued disruptions to supply chains in Asia.

Based on a strong performance in the first nine months of 2021 and assuming that store activity is not significantly disrupted during the rest of the year, the group is raising its targets for all of the year.

It targets moderate double-digit sales growth (“low teens” (previously “high single-digit growth”). The EBIT margin is expected to be between 9% and 9.5% (previously: increase of up to 50%). basis points). Free cash flow is expected to be substantially higher than its 2020 level (previously: higher than its 2020 level). Finally, at the end of 2021 the number of stores will be slightly higher at the end of 2020 (previously: broadly stable ).

Maisons du Monde has reached an agreement to reduce its stake in its American joint venture, Modani, from 70% to 15%. A consortium of investors led by Optimal Investment Group, an American investment fund specializing in medium-sized acquisitions, has reached an agreement to acquire from Maisons du Monde a 46% stake in Modani, the remainder being held by the minority shareholders of this joint venture.

