“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.

Christine Bravo was around the Big Heads table this Tuesday, October 26 on RTL. In the middle of the show, the host pushes a rant against her companion, who would be a little too present.

Like every day of the week between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Laurent Ruquier was accompanied by his day team to Big heads. During his daily call to a listener, with the aim of making him win gifts. Unfortunately, the auditor of the day fails and misses a stay in a 4 star hotel … And a 12 kilogram bag of kibble. Christine Bravo then asks Laurent Ruquier how her dog is doing. The host tells him that he is doing well and that they have both returned to the sport.

The actor Esteban, calls out Laurent Ruquier on the fact that he would make wear an electric collar to his pet: “I would never do that to my dog, I love my dog ​​too much”, defends the host of the studio in front of a hilarious assembly. Laurent Ruquier clarifies his point and declares that his dog has a booster collar around his neck, equipped with a small ringtone : “I don’t keep him on a leash, he walks next to me and it can happen that he wants to go away, it allows him to come back”, he explains.

Christine Bravo about her companion: “it’s a pot-de-colle”

Arielle Dombasle and Christine Bravo seem surprised by this accessory they had never heard of before. “Put this on your husband, he will come back more often”, launches Laurent Ruquier to one of the facilitators.

Christine Bravo does not fail to bounce off the tackle of her colleague, assuring that she would prefer the reverse for her companion, which she describes as true “pot of glue” : “You may not know, he accompanies me everywhere, he brings me my scooter in the morning so that I go to the Big Heads, he brings me the coffee (…) he does too much”, she is indignant in front of her colleagues in giggles.

The host then takes advantage of her time on the air to send her a message, probably in a humorous tone: “Leave me alone, live your life, take care, go see some girls, leave me alone”, she exclaims, assuring that she has never known a man as her companion. “A guy you know will never cheat on you, but what a horror”, she said in front of an applauding audience.

