“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.

Christine Bravo was around the Big Heads table this Tuesday, October 26 on RTL. In the middle of the show, the host pushes a rant against her companion, who would be a little too present.
Like every day of the week between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Laurent Ruquier was accompanied by his day team to Big heads. During his daily call to a listener, with the aim of making him win gifts. Unfortunately, the auditor of the day fails and misses a stay in a 4 star hotel … And a 12 kilogram bag of kibble. Christine Bravo then asks Laurent Ruquier how her dog is doing. The host tells him that he is doing well and that they have both returned to the sport.
The actor Esteban, calls out Laurent Ruquier on the fact that he would make wear an electric collar to his pet: “I would never do that to my dog, I love my dog too much”, defends the host of the studio in front of a hilarious assembly. Laurent Ruquier clarifies his point and declares that his dog has a booster collar around his neck, equipped with a small ringtone : “I don’t keep him on a leash, he walks next to me and it can happen that he wants to go away, it allows him to come back”, he explains.
Christine Bravo about her companion: “it’s a pot-de-colle”
Arielle Dombasle and Christine Bravo seem surprised by this accessory they had never heard of before. “Put this on your husband, he will come back more often”, launches Laurent Ruquier to one of the facilitators.
Christine Bravo does not fail to bounce off the tackle of her colleague, assuring that she would prefer the reverse for her companion, which she describes as true “pot of glue” : “You may not know, he accompanies me everywhere, he brings me my scooter in the morning so that I go to the Big Heads, he brings me the coffee (…) he does too much”, she is indignant in front of her colleagues in giggles.
The host then takes advantage of her time on the air to send her a message, probably in a humorous tone: “Leave me alone, live your life, take care, go see some girls, leave me alone”, she exclaims, assuring that she has never known a man as her companion. “A guy you know will never cheat on you, but what a horror”, she said in front of an applauding audience.
Loading widget
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© JACQUES BOURGUET / TELE STAR – MONDADORI FRANCE
2/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
Like every day of the week between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Laurent Ruquier was accompanied by his team of the day for Les biges tête.
© CEDRIC PERRIN
3/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
During his daily call to a listener, with the aim of making him win gifts.
© CEDRIC PERRIN
4/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
Unfortunately, the auditor of the day fails and misses a stay in a 4 star hotel … And a 12 kilogram bag of kibble.
© Denis Guignebourg
5/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
Christine Bravo then asks Laurent Ruquier how her dog is doing. The host tells him that he is doing well and that they have both returned to the sport.
© COADIC GUIREC
6/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
The actor Esteban, calls out Laurent Ruquier on the fact that he would make wear an electric collar to his pet: “I would never do that to my dog, I love my dog too much”, defends the host of the studio in front of a hilarious assembly.
© RACHID BELLAK
7/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
Ruquier clarifies his point and declares that his dog has a booster collar around his neck, provided with a small bell: “I do not keep him on a leash, he walks beside me and it can happen to him to want to moving away, that allows him to come back, ”he explains.
© VEEREN
8/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
Arielle Dombasle and Christine Bravo seem surprised by this accessory they had never heard of before. “Put that on your husband, he will come back more often”, launches Laurent Ruquier to one of the facilitators.
© VEEREN
9/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
Christine Bravo does not fail to bounce off the tackle of her colleague, assuring that she would prefer the opposite for her husband, whom she describes as a real “pot-de-colle”
© VEEREN
10/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
“You can not know, he accompanies me everywhere, he brings me my scooter in the morning so that I go to the Big Heads, he brings me the coffee (…) he does too much”, says indignantly. she laughs in front of her colleagues.
© Christophe Clovis
11/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
The host then takes advantage of her time on the air to send her a message: “Leave me alone, live your life, take care, go see girls, leave me alone”, she exclaims. assuring that he had never known a man as his companion.
© Panoramic
12/12 –
“Make your life”: Christine Bravo pushes a rant against her companion.
“A guy you know will never cheat on you, but what a horror,” she said to a cheering audience.