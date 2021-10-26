Malika Ménard confides in the physical complex that her mother made her feel from an early age

If she was once considered the most beautiful woman in France, Malika Ménard has nourished certain complexes. Including one provoked following the remarks of his mother.
It was in December 2009 that the French met Malika Menard. The pretty Norman then participated in the Miss France 2010 contest. On stage, her ease and her azure gaze offered her the famous crown. However, behind the scenes, the young woman had to treat many traumas. Already in 2020, in his symbolically baptized book Fuck the complexes, the young woman of 34 years returned without filter on certain traumas of her childhood, like the touching she suffered from the age of 5. It was during this period that, at the same time, she had to deal with her mother’s indelicate remarks about her physique.
Malika Ménard remembers her mother’s remarks
In the podcast Among friends broadcast on YouTube, the ex-Miss France was thus delivered without detour on what was his biggest complex, partly caused by his mother: “It was my mother who gave me complexes. She thought that my ears were sticking out, so you had to put on headbands all the time… Very small eh, like at 3, 4, 5 years old. She put that in my head. “According to Malika Ménard, her little brother was also entitled to his mother’s gaze on their protruding ears:”He has the same ears as me, my mother was ashamed of our ears. There are lots of pictures of us children, we always had headbands“She remembers again. Despite everything, the pretty brunette has always refused to correct this complex, which ended up no longer being one thanks to the Miss France contest. But it was not easy at first …
A complex difficult to hide
If she suffered from many inappropriate behaviors during her reign of Miss France, in particular that of a certain Donald Trump, Malika Ménard also experienced the anguish of seeing her complex unveiled on election night: “You have lots of different hairstyles during the evening, and everyone knew that I didn’t like my ears, they had agreed to hide them from me with the hairstyles …“Except that the young woman could not hide them very long. And it is finally thanks to this constraint that she learned to accept herself:”It was Miss France who took that complex away from me, because we always have to be in buns. And in fact I said to myself: ‘But what does it suit me’ (…) When you are elected, then you have no choice. It really made me uninhibited“she said. Today, the former beauty queen” loves “her ears!