Manchester United: a last chance grants Solskjaer – football

After a period of reflection, Manchester United executives have decided to retain coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his post. However, the Norwegian technician will have to react in the next game against Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains on the bench for MU.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was close to the correctional… Despite many criticisms since the start of the season, the Manchester United coach had always received unconditional support from its leaders.

However, after the humiliation suffered against Liverpool (0-5) on Sunday in the Premier League, the situation this time was different. Indeed, the management of the Red Devils has indeed studied the possibility of dismissing the Norwegian technician.

Solskjaer, a last chance

But after a period of reflection, Solskjaer finally retains the confidence of his bosses! According to information from The Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday, the leaders of Mancunian have taken the decision to keep the Norwegian technician on the Mancunian bench. Despite the known disappointment against the Reds, the current 7th in the Premier League has chosen continuity to try to raise the head.





However, the pressure remains very strong on the shoulders of the native of Kristiansund because it is actually a last chance. Thus, from Saturday against Tottenham in the league, a reaction will be expected from the Mancuniens. And in the event of a new underperformance, Solskjaer risks losing his place this time.

Conte did not convince

With this decision, MU wants to believe a rebound with the Scandinavian. But in reality, this choice is also explained by the difficulty of finding a replacement worthy of the name during the season. While Zindine Zidane has no interest in this position, the other serious lead, Antonio Conte, is not unanimous internally. Some MU leaders have doubts about the ability of the Italian to raise the bar and manage, in the hard way, this team. A situation which therefore benefited Solskjaer …

