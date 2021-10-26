Manchester United have found replacement for Real Madrid’s dream trio Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What follows after this advertisement

Pressure builds around Solskjaer

In England, things are seriously strained for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. After the humiliation suffered against the sworn enemy Liverpool (0-5), the days are numbered for the Norwegian technician on the bench of the Red Devils. On its front page, The Sun Talk about “succession” future. “Plans begin for Solskjaer’s departure. United polled Zidane and Conte. Officers call as board discusses Ole’s dismissal», Explains the English tabloid. Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers are also targeted by the Mancunian leaders. But the coach who seems to be in pole position to succeed Solskjaer is Antonio Conte as reported The Guardian on its One. In a “Frosty Old Trafford“,”the players doubt Solskjaer, but Conte is interested in the United job.»For his part, The Times indicates that “Solskjaer is in the fight to save his job at United with the manager fearing he will be sacked as management discuss the future.»For his part, the Daily Star highlights the message of Cristiano Ronaldo, who asserted that this heavy defeat was the fault of the players. With this release, CR7 flies to the aid of coach but for the tabloid, “the players lost the thread, not Solskjaer, Ronaldo demands a response from the stars.At the end of October, Manchester United already seems to be at a turning point in their season.





Real Madrid’s new fiery trio

In Madrid, we are surfing on the great victory in the Clasico and we praise the players who have lived up to it. This is the case of Vinicius Jr who seems to have taken on another dimension this season. For AS, the Brazilian is simply the news “Super star“. “The Brazilian finally becomes a La Liga player“, Estimates the Madrid newspaper. “He is the leader in dribbling, his efficiency is close to that of Benzema and he has the third best dribbling rate in Europe.»For his part, Marca goes further and believes that it is the whole merengue attack that has been working at full speed lately. It’s downright a “unlimited partnershipFor the other newspaper from Madrid. “Vinicius and Rodrygo are the most profitable partners for Benzema. Ancelotti’s trio have nine wins, three draws and zero losses, relegating the rest to the background, including Hazard.The Italian coach of Real has found his strong men and intends to take the opportunity to bring Casa Blanca to the top.

Juve can count on a duo of hell

In Italy, at Juventus, the former club of CR7, we finally find colors after a sluggish start to the season. This weekend, Juve also pulled off a draw (1-1) against Inter and two players seem to come away and take on the role of leaders. For Tuttosport, the Old Lady can no longer do without Paulo Dybala or Federico Chiesa. “Never again without them“Even the Turin newspaper got carried away. Both players were decisive for the draw against Inter. “Bianconeri supporters now want to see them still starting.“Currently 6th in Serie A, with 15 points and therefore 10 points behind Napoli and AC Milan who prance at the head of the championship, the Juve of Max Allegri new version will have to whip to return to the front of the stage , but the coach knows he can count on the two strong men for his attack.