Marco Verratti absent for four weeks, Sergio Ramos close to return / France / PSG / SOFOOT.com

We have no more jokes in stock because he goes to the infirmary.

Touched during the Classic in Marseille this Sunday (0-0), Marco Verratti will not be able to set foot on the lawn for a month, PSG announced on Tuesday. Italian “Suffers from the left hip with a deep lesion of the oblique muscles” , explains his club, which determines “An unavailability of four weeks” , depending on the course of the injury. Mauricio Pochettino will therefore have to do without his midfielder next Wednesday against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Among the others concerned by this weekly medical update, we learn that Kylian Mbappé “Is a victim of an ENT infection” , which does not seem to alarm the Parisian staff more than that. Sergio Ramos begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel and “Continuous resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week” . Finally, Leandro Paredes, injured in the left quadriceps, should return “After the next international break” .

Astonishing that the healing of Mauro Icardi’s heart was not mentioned in the press release.

LT