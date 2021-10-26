Marco Verratti withdraws from RB Leipzig and absent for four weeks

Another blow for Paris Saint-Germain. Key element of the Parisian midfielder, Marco Verratti (28) will not be available for the club’s trip to the capital on the lawn of RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Wednesday 3 November (9 p.m.), as informed The team. Hit in the hip against OM on Sunday during the Classic (0-0) and forced to give up his place just before the break at the Vélodrome, Petit Hibou should also miss several matches.

The Italy international has taken exams in recent hours which are not reassuring at all. Mauricio Pochettino will thus face a long absence from Marco Verratti. Automatically suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards in recent matches, the European champion with Squadra Azzurra this summer will not also be able to participate in the clash between PSG and LOSC Lille this Friday (9 p.m.) on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1. “Marco Verratti suffers from a left hip with a deep lesion of the oblique muscles. An unavailability of 4 weeks is foreseen according to the evolution ” has also announced the Ile-de-France club in a press release. He therefore finds himself uncertain also for the match of the 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League against Manchester City.

