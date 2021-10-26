Martinique will be represented by Floriane Bascou

Sunday evening in Schœlcher, the young woman of 19 from Lamentin took over from Séphorah Azur and joined the 28 other candidates elected for the Miss France 2022 competition.

After many uncertainties and a postponement of the ceremony which was initially to be held at the beginning of the month, the new Miss Martinique for Miss France was finally elected Sunday evening at the Batelière hotel in Schœlcher. Of the nine candidates in competition, Floriane Bascou (1.71 m) received the coveted scarf by being preferred to her runners-up Andy Petit, Taïna Claire, Axelle Lefaucheur and Victoria Maikoouva. This 19-year-old woman succeeds Séphorah Azur.

The 29 candidates for the Miss France 2022 contest are now all known. In a few weeks, they will head to Paris for their first official photo shoot and will be presented to the media. After a traditional stint in the 13-hour newscast on TF1, they will fly to Reunion Island for a preparatory stay in the sun. The Miss France 2022 election ceremony will take place on Saturday December 11 at the Zenith in Caen.







The regional misses for Miss France 2022 elected:

– Alsace: Cécile Wolfrom (23 years old – 1.74 m)

– Aquitaine: Ambre Andrieu (22 years old – 1.78 m)

– Auvergne: Anaïs Werestchack (24 years old – 1.77 m)

– Burgundy: Chloé Galissi (21 years old – 1.72 m)

– Brittany: Sarah Conan (22 years old – 1.74 m)

– Center-Val de Loire: Jade Lange (18 years old – 1.75 m)

– Champagne-Ardenne: Léna Massinger (20 years old – 1.70 m)

– Corsica: Emma Renucci (18 years old – 1.76 m)

– Côte d’Azur: Valeria Pavelin (24 years old – 1.85 m)

– Franche-Comté: Julie Cretin (21 years old – 1.70 m)

– Guadeloupe: Ludivine Edmond (20 years old – 1.77 m)

– Guyana: Melysa Stephenson (19 years old – 1.71 m)

– Île-de-France: Diane Leyre (24 years old – 1.77 m)

– Languedoc-Roussillon: Marion Ratié (20 years old – 1.72 m)

– Limousin: Julie Beve (23 years old – 1.71 m)

– Lorraine: Marine Sauvage (23 years old – 1.75 m)

– Martinique: Floriane Bascou (19 years old – 1.71 m)

– Mayotte: Anna Ousseni (24 years old – 1.70 m)

– Midi-Pyrénées: Hannah Friconnet (22 years old – 1.70 m)

– Nord-Pas-de-Calais: Donatella Meden (20 years old – 1.74 m)

– Normandy: Youssra Askry (24 years old – 1.72 m)

– New Caledonia: Emmy Chenin (18 years old – 1.75 m)

– Pays de la Loire: Line Carvalho (20 years old – 1.78 m)

– Picardy: Hayate El Gharmaoui (21 years old – 1.72 m)

– Poitou-Charentes: Lolita Ferrari (24 years old – 1.71 m)

– Provence: Eva Navarro (19 years old – 1.70 m)

– Reunion: Dana Virin (22 years old – 1.73 m)

– Rhône-Alpes: Charlotte Faure (20 years old – 1.73 m)

– Tahiti: Tumateata Buisson (24 years old – 1.81 m)