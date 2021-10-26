More

    Martinique will be represented by Floriane Bascou

    Entertainment


    Sunday evening in Schœlcher, the young woman of 19 from Lamentin took over from Séphorah Azur and joined the 28 other candidates elected for the Miss France 2022 competition.

    After many uncertainties and a postponement of the ceremony which was initially to be held at the beginning of the month, the new Miss Martinique for Miss France was finally elected Sunday evening at the Batelière hotel in Schœlcher. Of the nine candidates in competition, Floriane Bascou (1.71 m) received the coveted scarf by being preferred to her runners-up Andy Petit, Taïna Claire, Axelle Lefaucheur and Victoria Maikoouva. This 19-year-old woman succeeds Séphorah Azur.

    “READ ALSO – Miss France: a former participant pleads in favor of the remuneration of the candidates

    The 29 candidates for the Miss France 2022 contest are now all known. In a few weeks, they will head to Paris for their first official photo shoot and will be presented to the media. After a traditional stint in the 13-hour newscast on TF1, they will fly to Reunion Island for a preparatory stay in the sun. The Miss France 2022 election ceremony will take place on Saturday December 11 at the Zenith in Caen.


    The candidates for the election of Miss France 2022

    Cécile Wolfrom, Miss Alsace for Miss France 2022

    Ambre Andrieu, Miss Aquitaine for Miss France 2022

    Anaïs Werestchack, Miss Auvergne for Miss France 2022

    Chloé Galissi, Miss Burgundy for Miss France 2022

    Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany for Miss France 2022

    Jade Lange, Miss Center-Val de Loire for Miss France 2022

    Léna Massinger, Miss Champagne-Ardenne for Miss France 2022

    Emma Renucci,, Miss Corsica for Miss France 2022

    Valéria Pavelin, Miss Côte d’Azur for Miss France 2022

    Julie Cretin, Miss Franche-Comté for Miss France 2022

    Ludivine Edmond, Miss Guadeloupe for Miss France 2022

    Mélysa Stéphenson, Miss Guyana for Miss France 2022

    Diane Leyre, Miss Ile-de-France for Miss France 2022

    Marion Ratié, Miss Languedoc-Roussillon for Miss France 2022

    Julie Beve, Miss Limousin for Miss France 2022

    Marine Sauvage, Miss Lorraine for Miss France 2022

    Floriane Bascou, Miss Martinique for Miss France 2022

    Anna Ousseni, Miss Mayotte for Miss France 2022

    Hannah Friconnet, Miss Midi-Pyrénées for Miss France 2022

    Donatella Meden, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais for Miss France 2022

    Youssra Askry, Miss Normandy for Miss France 2022

    Emmy Chenin, Miss New Caledonia for Miss France 2022

    Line Carvalho, Miss Pays de la Loire for Miss France 2022

    Hayate El Gharmaoui, Miss Picardie for Miss France 2022

    Lolita Ferrari, Miss Poitou-Charentes for Miss France 2022

    Eva Navarro, Miss Provence for Miss France 2022

    Dana Virin, Miss Reunion for Miss France 2022

    Charlotte Faure, Miss Rhône-Alpes for Miss France 2022

    Tumateata Buisson, Miss Tahiti for Miss France 2022


    The regional misses for Miss France 2022 elected:
    – Alsace: Cécile Wolfrom (23 years old – 1.74 m)
    – Aquitaine: Ambre Andrieu (22 years old – 1.78 m)
    – Auvergne: Anaïs Werestchack (24 years old – 1.77 m)
    – Burgundy: Chloé Galissi (21 years old – 1.72 m)
    – Brittany: Sarah Conan (22 years old – 1.74 m)
    – Center-Val de Loire: Jade Lange (18 years old – 1.75 m)
    – Champagne-Ardenne: Léna Massinger (20 years old – 1.70 m)
    – Corsica: Emma Renucci (18 years old – 1.76 m)
    – Côte d’Azur: Valeria Pavelin (24 years old – 1.85 m)
    – Franche-Comté: Julie Cretin (21 years old – 1.70 m)
    – Guadeloupe: Ludivine Edmond (20 years old – 1.77 m)
    – Guyana: Melysa Stephenson (19 years old – 1.71 m)
    – Île-de-France: Diane Leyre (24 years old – 1.77 m)
    – Languedoc-Roussillon: Marion Ratié (20 years old – 1.72 m)
    – Limousin: Julie Beve (23 years old – 1.71 m)
    – Lorraine: Marine Sauvage (23 years old – 1.75 m)
    – Martinique: Floriane Bascou (19 years old – 1.71 m)
    – Mayotte: Anna Ousseni (24 years old – 1.70 m)
    – Midi-Pyrénées: Hannah Friconnet (22 years old – 1.70 m)
    – Nord-Pas-de-Calais: Donatella Meden (20 years old – 1.74 m)
    – Normandy: Youssra Askry (24 years old – 1.72 m)
    – New Caledonia: Emmy Chenin (18 years old – 1.75 m)
    – Pays de la Loire: Line Carvalho (20 years old – 1.78 m)
    – Picardy: Hayate El Gharmaoui (21 years old – 1.72 m)
    – Poitou-Charentes: Lolita Ferrari (24 years old – 1.71 m)
    – Provence: Eva Navarro (19 years old – 1.70 m)
    – Reunion: Dana Virin (22 years old – 1.73 m)
    – Rhône-Alpes: Charlotte Faure (20 years old – 1.73 m)
    – Tahiti: Tumateata Buisson (24 years old – 1.81 m)


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleiOS 15.1: the final version is online with SharePlay and ProRes
    Next articlethe UN wants to revive in the country “a real political dynamic”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC