Masters 2021 of “Don’t forget the lyrics”: Discover the maestros present … and the absent

The best. Tonight from 6:40 p.m., Nagui will kick off the 10th edition of the masters of “Don’t forget the words” on France 2. This annual event brings together the 32 best candidates in the game with a hierarchy that has just started. to be jostled considering Caroline’s dazzling journey. The young woman was eliminated from the competition last Thursday after 56 victories and a total jackpot of 416,000 euros, allowing her to directly integrate the second place in the ranking of maestros. The “Queen“Margaux, as Nagui nicknamed her, has always been in the lead since leaving the show in February 2020.

Read also TV Karine Le Marchand finally renounces the subsidy of 117,460 euros from the …

TV The CSA changes its name and officially becomes the Arcom

TV

INA to launch new political program for the 2022 presidential election



If, logically, the 32 candidates are called to compete, the production has had to face withdrawals from some faces for personal reasons. This is the case for example of Coralie (11th) and Laurent (26th), whose absence benefits Cindy and Estelle, respectively positioned in 33rd and 34th place.

The tournament will start with the round of 16. Each duel will be played on two programs: the maestro who will have totaled the most points at the end of the two parts will be able to advance to the next round. Competitors will be able to win up to 40,000 euros per day, with a trip to Zanzibar and the coveted silver microphone trophy in their sights. For the first duels, tonight and tomorrow, viewers will find Margaux (1st) against Estelle (34th) and Micka (13th) against Aline (22nd).

As in previous years, the final should be broadcast in prime time. puremedias.com invites you to discover below the list of 32 maestros who will participate in the 10th edition of the masters of “Don’t forget the lyrics”.

The list of 32 maestros *

1- Margaux (530,000 euros / 59 wins)

2- Caroline (416,000 euros / 56 wins)

3- Kévin (410,000 euros / 43 wins)

4- Renaud (391,000 euros / 55 wins)

5- Jennifer (388,000 euros / 64 wins)

6- Hervé (361,000 euros / 45 wins)

7- Jérémy (297,000 euros / 29 victories)

8- Maureen (274,000 euros / 33 wins)

9- Violaine (242,000 euros / 25 wins)

10- Geoffrey (234,000 euros / 40 wins)

12- Alessandra (220,000 euros / 16 wins)

13- Micka (213,000 euros / 26 wins)

14- Arsène (212,000 euros / 16 wins)

15- Valérie (203,000 euros / 37 wins)

16- Lucile (202,000 euros / 28 wins)

17- Franck (189,000 euros / 42 wins)

18- Héloïse (185,000 euros / 29 victories)

19- Denis (184,000 euros / 19 wins)

20- Mickaël (177,000 euros / 35 wins)

21- Soriana (177,000 euros / 22 wins)

22- Aline (169,000 euros / 31 wins)

23- Toni (162,000 euros / 13 wins)

24- Julien (161,000 euros / 20 wins)

25- Baptiste (160,000 euros / 40 wins)

27- Elodie (155,000 euros / 15 wins)

28- Gauthier (150,000 euros / 20 wins)

29- Franck (141,000 euros / 10 wins)

30- Aline (135,000 euros / 30 wins)

31- Virginie (131,000 euros / 15 wins)

32- Léa (129,000 euros / 21 wins)

33- Cindy (124,000 euros / 21 wins)

34- Estelle (123,000 euros / 18 wins)

* The numbers indicated are those of the general classification