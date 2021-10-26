Mauro Icardi, new shattering announcement from Wanda Nara

A little over a week ago, Wanda Nara made a sensational outing on social networks to announce his divorce from Mauro Icardi, the PSG striker. On Monday evening, the Argentinian TV presenter and businesswoman again opened up a shattering statement about her relationship with the 28-year-old.

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are together again

Obviously, it’s the end of an incredible soap opera Wanda Nara-Mauro Icardi. After a week of marital problems exposed on social networks, and with sporting repercussions for his companion, Wanda Nara announced Monday evening his reconciliation with Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi.

In a love letter posted on her Instagram account, the 34-year-old woman explains that she notably filed for divorce, before changing her mind after a fiery letter from the former captain of Inter Milan. After ten days of shattering statements, rumors and private jet trips between Paris and Milan, the Wanda Nara-Mauro Icardi affair has therefore delivered its conclusion this Monday evening.

Wanda Nara’s love message to Mauro Icardi

“The photos I uploaded over the past few months show how good and happy we were. After what happened, I was very hurt. Every day, I asked Mauro for a divorce. When he realized that there was no going back he told me that we couldn’t go on like this, that if parting was the only way to end so much pain, we had to do it. . We went to see the lawyer. In two days, Mauro accepted all the conditions and we signed the agreement.





The next day, he wrote me a letter like no one had ever written to me before: “I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy, because that would make me happy”. And that’s when I realized something: that having everything, I have nothing if I’m not with him! I am sure that this bad patch that we are going through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family.

The important thing was that we both had the freedom to put an end to our 8 year history, but our souls tired of crying, we freely chose each other again. I love you Mauro, ”Wanda Nara wrote on Instagram, with a photo of her alongside her husband.

Football will owe its rights to Mauro Icardi and for Paris SG.