MB14 emerges from the silence after the victory of Anne Sila

The last episode of The Voice All Stars was broadcast Saturday, October 23 on TF1. There were 6 candidates still in the running, but now there is only one winner. The 6 candidates who reached the end, Anne Sila, Terence James, Louis Delort, Manon, Amalya and MB14 had the honor of singing with prestigious guests in duo, after performing a solo performance. Regarding the guests, there was the super star Ed Sheeran, who tested positive for covid-19 after the final, but also Clara Luciani, Soprano, Nolwenn Leroy, Garou and also Amel Bent.

MB14 finishes in third place, he reacts to the victory of Anne Sila

Note that on Saturday, Mika was not present, since he had a concert planned for months at the Philharmonie de Paris. As a result, the performances of the 6 candidates for the tests only were pre-recorded the day before in his presence. The outcome took place live on Saturday, and the artist was able to follow remotely, in duplex from the box of his concert. The votes were able to take place despite everything. And if Anne Sila was unanimous with her services, on when we only have love in duet with the talented Nolwenn Leroy, or solo with the title Creep by Radiohead, Florent Pagny’s second talent, MB14 caused a sensation with his vocal performance on The Show Must Go On by Queen. Moreover, all the coaches stood up to greet and applaud him. During his duet with Soprano he sang the song Clown. And so it was Anne Sila who won hands down the All-Stars version of The Voice. 48 hours after the singer’s consecration, MB14 broke through the silence.





“These are unforgettable moments both on and off stage”

The one who finished 3rd in the competition by winning a little more than 20% of the public’s votes thanked the public and looked back on his brilliant career. “This is the adventure @ thevoice_tf1 it’s over, I made it home and I’m tired but so happy to have lived it all, it’s unforgettable moments both on and off stage… “, began the artist with several voices, before greeting the big winner of The Voice. “Already kudos to @annesila who won this final and tore it all up, and Bravo to all the finalists @ terenceiam @ amalya_officiel @louisdelort @manonmusicoff You did saaaaaaaale“, he added, without forgetting finally to greet and thank”production, coordination, technicians and musicians, to all the coaches, to the staging, to all the talents that I met or met again during this adventure and with whom I had the pleasure of discussing, singing, laughing and stress it was a real kiff haha ​​and finally thank you to my loved ones and to all of you for supporting me and giving me strength and confidence during this season, it’s a chance and an honor to have been so far, I took incredible musical, visual and human slaps“, concluded the one we will soon find at the cinema in Tenor by Claude Zidi junior.