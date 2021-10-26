Mbappé invisible, Icardi forgotten: the DTA explains the controversial goals of PSG against Angers

The worst and the best in less than ten days. Last Sunday, the VAR was essential to the good progress of the clash between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint Germain (0-0), leading to the cancellation of two goals for unclear offside positions, and in leading Mr. Bastien to review his judgment to finally exclude, rightly, the Parisian side Achraf Hakimi.

Everything was not so clear a little more than a week earlier, during PSG – Angers, where at least one goal of the vice-champion of France was marred by a manifest error. During a meeting with journalists organized at the headquarters of the FFF, the technical direction of arbitration (DTA) detailed, with precision, the reasons for this (s) quack (s), the Parisian equalizer also having arose out of a contentious situation. Explanations.

Paris Saint-Germain – Angers: 1-1 draw for Danilo Pereira

69th minute. Led, Paris gets a corner that Kylian Mbappé takes care of, right side. The attempt does not give anything but after a release from Angevin, the ball is recovered by the Parisian midfielder and immediately transmitted to the international tricolor. The striker controls, sets and crosses for Danilo, who equalizes with a header.

Why did Angers feel aggrieved?

For a suspicion of Kylian Mbappé’s offside position. “My video technician found an angle in which we can see that Mbappé is offside“, Gérald Baticle, SCO coach, will assure after the meeting.

Why has this not been fixed?

For one simple reason: Video support was unable to judge the attacker’s position at the time of the offside suspicion, as they do on all goal-scoring actions. In any case … when the images allow it.

Because on this particular action, the VAR immediately signaled the need to verify Mbappé’s position. Problem, none of the many streams of images available to it allowed to define whether it was legal or not. The attacker is simply not visible. He is in a blind spot, the production having mobilized all his cameras to follow the action as closely as possible.

Only an axial camera, located behind the Angevin goal, can see the Parisian. “But there are only side cameras with which we can place lines, technologically“, underlines the DTA. The decision of the linesman was thus validated. And the goal granted.

How to avoid this in the future?

Difficult to find an infallible solution, since it would require having even more cameras. Which does not depend on arbitration. “It leads to a communication work on our part. It happens that in other situations, such as the evaluation of a possible penalty, there is not the right angle., specifies the director of arbitration, Pascal Garibian. We work as we want and independently from the flows. But these flows, we don’t create them. “





Paris Saint-Germain – Angers: 2-1 goal from Kylian Mbappé

86th minute. Launched deep on the left wing, Kylian Mbappé centers. Mauro Icardi regains his head. The ball is deflected by the hand of Pierrick Capelle before being caught by Paul Bernardoni. After viewing the images by the referee of the match, Mr. Dechepy, a penalty is awarded to PSG.

Why did Angers feel aggrieved?

Because the SCO believes that a fault by Mauro Icardi on Romain Thomas, just before the Argentinian takes the ball back with his head, has not been whistled. “Obviously, the VAR was able to see the hand, but not the fault on my defender at the start of the action“, detailed Gérald Baticle.

Why has this not been fixed?

For an oversight. Going unnoticed in the eyes of the central referee, Capelle’s hand was immediately detected by the VAR. Jérémie Pignard, the video assistant referee, contacts Mr. Depechy to report this violation. And tells him that “the APP” will be viewed before allowing him to view the images to reconsider, or not, his decision.

The APP is the “attacking possession phase”. In other words, all the action. It is cleared before each achievement or penalty situation. On this specific case, the VAR detected, live, three situations to analyze: the potential offside of Mbappé at the start of the action, the potential fault of Icardi on Thomas and, finally, the potential hand of Capelle.

But in the heat of the moment, only the hand of the Angevin defender and the position of the Parisian striker at the start are analyzed. Caught in a tunnel effect and the turmoil of the end of the match, the assistant fails to verify the duel between Icardi and Thomas.

Having observed in the video, of himself, the illegal intervention of Capelle, the central referee asks his assistant VAR if the APP has indeed been verified. “It’s verified, there is no offside“, one answers him. Mr. Depechy takes his decision:” Ok, I start again by penalty with warning to Mr. Capelle. “

How to avoid this in the future?

By refining the viewing process, and the communication between the video assistants. But here too, there is no such thing as zero risk. The error is human : “In an action like this, we miss it because there are three situations to check and we enter a tunnel“, underlines the DTA.

