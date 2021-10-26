Mbappé, the controversy is restarting!

Guido Carrillo was denied a goal in La Liga in an action reminiscent of Kylian Mbappé’s winning goal in the Nations League final.

The fans of Elche and La Roja will feel doubly cheated… This Tuesday evening, during the meeting between Alaves and Elche (1-0), an equalizing goal was refused to the visitors at the end of the meeting because Guido Carrillo was in an offside position. However, the ball had been deflected by a defender before the former Monegasque seized it …

😮 ¡ERA UN GOLAZO, GUIDO! 🔥 El ex #EDLP, Guido Carrillo y esta pirueta para convert un golazo con el #Elche, that después iba a ser anulado por el VAR… pic.twitter.com/3OXb7y0uE1 – Estudionalytics (@Estudionalytics) October 26, 2021

Immediately, the Spanish press drew a parallel with the controversial goal of Kylian Mbappé who had given the victory to the Blues against Roja in the final of the League of Nations. Goal that had been granted, unlike that of Carrillo, which has something to cause some misunderstanding.

Of course, the action is not quite the same. Eric Garcia had voluntarily played the ball by tackling, before leaving Mbappé on goal. This time, the defender of Alaves touches the ball by reflex, whereas the leather had been deflected in front of him for the first time.





But there is something to get lost in, we understand. After the League of Nations final, UEFA ruled that Mbappé’s goal was legal before admitting that the rules were poorly written, opening the door to a change in the laws of the game. Carrillo, Mbappé’s former teammate in Monaco, will not have had the chance to take advantage of it …

⬆ Dos triunfos en tres días y el Alavés sale por primera vez del descenso. 📺 Revive lo mejor del # AlavésElche con el RESUMEN incluyendo el golazo anulado a Carrillo que recordó al polémico tanto de Mbapphttps: //t.co/oUd4DohGay – ElDesmarque (@eldesmarque) October 26, 2021