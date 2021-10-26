Mechanical doping: Armstrong found guilty

Has Lance Armstrong resorted to mechanical doping during his career? Marca revives the controversy and the Spanish public is already convinced of his guilt.

EPO, testosterone and blood transfusions: during his big unboxing in front of Oprah Winfrey, Lance Armstrong had given the recipe for the cocktail that had allowed him to win seven Tour de France during his career. But for many observers, this ‘classic’ doping cannot be enough to explain its incredible domination in the early 2000s. This is particularly the case of Jean-Pierre Verdy, former president of the French Anti-Doping Agency ( AFLD), who also suspects the American runner of having resorted to mechanical doping.

“Lance Armstrong, this is the most beautiful scam”, he confided to Parisian last spring when his book came out Doping: My war on cheaters, adding: “I am convinced that he resorted to mechanical doping. He sometimes made attacks in the last kilometers that were humanly impossible. Even with EPO, physiologists have certified me! We may have the truth one day. “





They are only 13% to believe in his innocence

The words of Jean-Pierre Verdy had caused a stir. And six months later, Marca revived the controversy on Monday in an article evoking the suspicions surrounding the American runner. And the Spanish daily recalled that in 2016, during the under-23 cyclo-cross world championships, the Belgian Femke Van den Driessche was convicted of mechanical doping. A motor manufactured by Typhoon and capable of generating some 250 watts of power had been found on his bicycle. Integrated into the bottom bracket, it could generate three types of assistance: 50-70 W, 130-160 W and 250 W. Triggered via bluetooth by a button on the handlebars, it was powered by a battery hidden in the container.

And despite the lack of evidence, the public already seems convinced of Lance Armstrong’s guilt. If 40% of those polled are waiting for more convincing evidence to believe in the culpability of the Texan, 47% are already convinced that the former US Postal runner had indeed resorted to mechanical doping. They are therefore only 13% to believe in his innocence in this matter.

