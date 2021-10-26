Mélissa Theuriau and Jamel Debbouze sublime during a romantic stroll (PHOTOS)

Mélissa Theuriau and Jamel Debbouze sunbathed on the banks of the Seine this Sunday. And they took the opportunity to have their portrait taken by a great photographer. The clichés of lovers are magical.
A sunny Sunday October 24 for a radiant couple. Enjoying an autumn with relative freshness, Melissa Theuriau and Jamel Debbouze took a nice walk in the heart of the capital. Indeed, the former TV host, retired for a few years in the shadow of documentary production, and her comedian-humorist husband, illustrious for two decades, strolled in love according to their desires, while the weather was indeed on the side of onlookers eager for an ever more attractive City of Lights. But our lovebirds also had to honor a high-flying date with David turnley. He is none other than one of the most talented photographers of the current century.
A big name in the photo draws their portrait
In particular, he is the author of some of the most eloquent photographs in modern history, such as that of former South African head of state Nelson Mandela during his long and grueling incarceration. His art has been recognized by two equally famous awards: the Pulitzer and the World Press Pictures of the Year. In a lighter register this time, the man with the chiadé portraits in black and white immortalized the parents of Leon and Lila. He managed to capture in the first place the intense and luminous glances of his subjects, without attenuating the grandeur of the setting in which they pose. It is in titi-Parisiens – beret, for gentleman, and in Gavroche cap, for Madame – that Jamel and Melissa played their role of models.
Jamel Debbouze and Melissa Theuriau delighted with the result
The two selected snapshots are on the photographer’s Instagram account, and delight fans. He wrote in the caption, obviously very happy with his meeting with the duo: “This morning I had the honor of making these two portraits of the Franco-Moroccan actor, screenwriter, producer and director with his wife, a French journalist, former television presenter and documentary maker, near the Seine, in the Notre Dame district of Paris, October 24, 2021 “. In their turn very happy with the refined result, the lovers each relayed their favorite photo in the story. Photos to find here.