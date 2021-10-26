Mercato – Bara: a decisive month for Dembl! – Soccer

At the end of the contract in June, Ousmane Dembl still has not extended to FC Barcelona. The Catalan club gives the French striker a month to decide.

Will he still be at Bara in February?

Absent since July following a knee operation, Ousmane Dembl resumed collective training on Monday. The 24-year-old striker has never been so close to playing his first game of the season with FC Barcelona. But this Tuesday, it is above all his future that is talking in Catalonia.

Like a month to decide

At the end of the contract in June, the French still has not been able to agree with Bara on an extension. And the Catalan club begins to get annoyed in the face of an increasingly worrying situation. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona management have therefore decided to issue an ultimatum to their winger.

According to the Catalan media, Dembl now has a maximum of one month to decide on his future. Without a significant lead by the end of November, the Blaugrana will take the decision to place the Habs international on the transfer list in January so as not to see him leave for free six months later.

Bara targets his agent





Internally, Dembl reportedly announced that he wanted to continue his Barcelona adventure. This suggests its leaders that its agent, who has rejected all offers so far, is the real problem in this case. Le Bara thinks the player’s representative is giving him a brainwashing , assuring him that he will earn more by signing elsewhere. Hence the discussions with Newcastle, which recently became the richest club in the world following its takeover by a Saudi investment fund, with an annual salary of € 15 million.

Faced with this situation, Barcelona management decided to address their player directly, in order to neutralize the influence of their agent, to finally convince him to sign a new lease in Catalonia. President Joan Laporta, football director Mateu Alemany, technical secretary Ramon Planes and coach Ronald Koeman all got their hands dirty. Proof that the Bara holds a lot of Dembl.

